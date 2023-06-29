"GOAT carried Argentina from 10th to 1st" - Fans react as Lionel Messi-led Argentina retain No. 1 position in latest FIFA world rankings

Lionel Messi's Argentina retained their top spot as the latest FIFA rankings. Fans on Twitter reacted to seeing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners remain atop the rankings.

La Albiceleste were crowned world champions in Qatar last year. They have been the No. 1 team in the world since. Messi and co. have won all four of their post-World Cup friendlies.

They beat Australia in Beijing and Indonesia in Jakarta in the last international break. The South American giants remain ahead of France in the rankings. Brazil, England, Belgium, Croatia, Netherlands, Italy, Portugal and Spain complete the top ten. Germany, meanwhile, make up the number 15 spot.

433 @433 Argentina are still firmly at the top of the latest FIFA ranking 🧉 Argentina are still firmly at the top of the latest FIFA ranking 🧉 🇦🇷 Argentina are still firmly at the top of the latest FIFA ranking 🧉 https://t.co/Xh0TD9AwLi

Fans reacted to Messi's Argentina retaining their spot. One tweeted:

"GOAT carried Argentina from 10th to 1st over the years. KING. Others... well.."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Lionel Messi and co. remain the No. 1 team in the FIFA rankings:

jdjskskskskdkdksk @markela71644004 @433 We completed football at 35 years old unlike others @433 We completed football at 35 years old unlike others https://t.co/OUoASUqiWY

Argentina captain Lionel Messi participated in Maxi Rodriguez & Joan Roman Riquelme's testimonial games

Argentina captain Lionel Messi recently played in the testimonial games of his former international teammates, Joan Roman Riquelme and Maxi Rodriguez. Messi scored in both games.

The 36-year-old was nostalgic about the reunion. He took to social media to express his joy of sharing the pitch with his former teammates once again. Messi wrote:

"Two spectacular nights. Thank you for inviting me Maxi and Roman. I had a very, very good time. … And thank you very much to all the people for the love!!"

Riquelme, meanwhile, thanked Messi for participating (via Albiceleste Talk):

"Messi and Maradona are the two greatest players I've seen in my whole life. It's wonderful to have him here. I apologise to your family Leo that you had vacations and stayed a couple more days.

"I'm very grateful that you always said yes to me and for all the bosteros I am lucky to have you here, it is unforgettable. I hope you had a great time. I love you very much."

Messi shared the pitch 33 times with Rodriguez and had a goal involvement. Riquelme was the captain of Argentina when Messi made his international debut, with whom he played 27 times and had seven goal involvements.

Poll : 0 votes