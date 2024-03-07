"GOAT" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends congratulatory message to Real Madrid on 122nd anniversary, Vinicius Jr responds

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar sent a congratulatory message to Los Blancos on social media.

Ronaldo, a Los Merengues icon, took to social media to congratulate his former club on its establishment day. The club was founded in 1902, 122 years ago. Ronaldo posted a photo of himself with the Champions League trophy from 2018, his overall career fifth and fourth with the Madrid giants.

The Portugal captain wrote:

"Congratulations on these 122 years of history, Madrid family! Go Madrid!"

Vinicius Junior commented under the post with a GOAT emoji, writing:

"Siiiii."

Cristiano Ronaldo had a stellar stint with Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018. He is the club's all-time top goalscorer with 450 goals from 438 matches. Ronaldo won 17 trophies with Los Blancos, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are among Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior's idols

While Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid's greatest-ever player, Vinicius Junior is one of the most prominent superstars in the team at the moment. The Brazilian is a skillful winger who never shies away from taking on opposition defenders.

Vinicius once named Ronaldo and his compatriot Neymar as the two players he idolized growing up. Vinicius said:

“I learned a lot from Neymar when he played for Barcelona, he also suffered a lot. Cristiano (Ronaldo), when he played for Real, too."

Ronaldo and Neymar are two of the most skillful players ever and also spent a lion's share of their careers playing as wingers. Given Vinicius' position and style of play, his choice isn't surprising.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Los Blancos this season. He has scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 26 appearances across competitions so far this campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are leading the La Liga table (66 points from 27 matches) and have also progressed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.