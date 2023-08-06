“GOAT doing GOAT things”, “The king is back” - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo stunner spearheads Al-Nassr to 3-1 win against Raja CA

Al-Nassr earned a spectacular 3-1 win in their Arab Club Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Raja CA as Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the match after watching the action unfold.

Al-Nassr opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the game with Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet. The Portugal captain buried an effort from the edge of the penalty area with his weaker left foot to give the Saudi Pro League club an early lead. Anderson Talisca set Ronaldo up before the legendary number 7 finished the move off in his signature style.

Sultan Al-Ghannam doubled the team's lead in the 29th minute with a solid right-footed finish from inside the penalty area. Seko Fofana then scored the third in the 38th minute with a leaping header from an Alex Telles cross.

While Al-Nassr conceded an own goal in the 41st minute through Abdullah Madu, they managed to see off the game with relative ease.

Fans on Twitter reacted to Ronaldo's goal, with one of them writing:

Another fan tweeted:

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr managed a 3-1 win against Raja CA in the quarter-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup:

Omar Al Raisi @Dantani @AlNassrFC_EN The king is back firing it up !!

Doge @TheDarkestHatak @AlNassrFC_EN Goat Doing Goat Things

Ensbsksz⁴⁴ @ensbsksz pic.twitter.com/sFyyAH8hr1 @AlNassrFC_EN Look at his shot with his weak foot. This man is truly a legend

Leo @Major_Leoo @AlNassrFC_EN HES DONE IT AGAIN

Beningham 🫶🏾 @beniii666 @AlNassrFC_EN @Salihu_Jallow This is the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo

S @mphoagn @AlNassrFC_EN Telles crosses are everything tho

ِ @almasscomps @AlNassrFC_EN Fofana has been worldclass from the start man

david2002 @scoileoin123 @AlNassrFC_EN We got to give credit to Brozovic he is the one who has been creating every chance

KAYODE ABIOLA 🇳🇬🇺🇸🇨🇲 @kayabiola1 🏼 sign Sergio Ramos @AlNassrFC_EN They are now a better team.. please🏼 sign Sergio Ramos

Dani 𝐈𝐊𝐊𝐈✞︎🌵🔱 @IKKIFTA @AlNassrFC_EN @AlNassrFC We need centre-backs, we can't be giving away one goal per game

Nipho🏴‍☠️🔥 @celeste_nkosi2 @AlNassrFC_EN @AlNassrFC Have you guys noticed that everytime Ronaldo scores a goal its like he is opening the door for goals because after that AL Nassir will score goals again and again 🤔 I have watched this team since Ronaldo arrived and I am confident in what I am saying.

Former Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges recently named Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Carlos Borges recently completed a move from Manchester City to Ajax. The Portuguese youngster named Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol in a recent interview.

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has influenced many players on and off the field and they often copy the Portugal captain. Borges hailed Ronaldo in a recent interview as he said (via The European Lad on Twitter):

"My idol is [Cristiano] Ronaldo. His mentality, always wanting more and he is still going. He is definitely my idol."

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite being 38, continues to be a peak performer for club and country. His recent display against Raja CA showed that class is always permanent. He keeps inspiring the next generation despite reaching the twilight of his career.