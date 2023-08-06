“GOAT doing GOAT things”, “The king is back” - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo stunner spearheads Al-Nassr to 3-1 win against Raja CA

Al-Nassr earned a spectacular 3-1 win in their Arab Club Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Raja CA as Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the match after watching the action unfold.
Al-Nassr opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the game with Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet. The Portugal captain buried an effort from the edge of the penalty area with his weaker left foot to give the Saudi Pro League club an early lead. Anderson Talisca set Ronaldo up before the legendary number 7 finished the move off in his signature style.
Sultan Al-Ghannam doubled the team's lead in the 29th minute with a solid right-footed finish from inside the penalty area. Seko Fofana then scored the third in the 38th minute with a leaping header from an Alex Telles cross.
While Al-Nassr conceded an own goal in the 41st minute through Abdullah Madu, they managed to see off the game with relative ease.
Former Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges recently named Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol
Carlos Borges recently completed a move from Manchester City to Ajax. The Portuguese youngster named Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol in a recent interview.
Throughout his career, Ronaldo has influenced many players on and off the field and they often copy the Portugal captain. Borges hailed Ronaldo in a recent interview as he said (via The European Lad on Twitter):
"My idol is [Cristiano] Ronaldo. His mentality, always wanting more and he is still going. He is definitely my idol."
Cristiano Ronaldo, despite being 38, continues to be a peak performer for club and country. His recent display against Raja CA showed that class is always permanent. He keeps inspiring the next generation despite reaching the twilight of his career.