Monterrey's social media team have had fun at the expense of Lionel Messi after Inter Miami were sent packing from the CONCACAF Cup.

Messi, 36, played the full 90 minutes of the Herons' 3-1 defeat (5-2 aggregate) to the Liga MX side at the Estadio BBVA in Mexico last night (April 10). The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was able to assist Diego Gomez's late goal but it was mere consolation as they crashed out in the quarterfinals.

Monterrey were much the better side and deserved their victory courtesy of goals from Brandon Vazquez, German Berterame, and Jesus Gallardo. It means Gerardo Martino's side will now concentrate on the MLS.

However, Rayados heaped more misery on Inter Miami and Lionel Messi with a slight dig on X (formerly Twitter):

"GOAT (Greatest of all Tabasco."

Lionel Messi has recently nursed muscular issues which has plagued the ongoing campaign. He's appeared seven times across competitions, posting six goals and three assists.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner stunned the football world by joining Inter Miami last summer. The Argentine legend turned down a reunion with Barcelona and a world-record move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Messi has flourished in the MLS with 17 goals and eight assists in 21 games across competitions. He captained the Herons to Leagues Cup glory last August which was the first major trophy since the club was formed.

However, there are question marks as to whether he's joined a club that can compete for top honors consistently. They sit third in the MLS Eastern Conference table but have endured a dip in form when Messi has been unavailable.

Saudi Arabian commentator sends message to Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham about Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi couldn't spearhead an Inter Miami comeback.

Inter Miami's loss to Monterrey has led to many questioning the squad being assembled at DRV PNK Stadium. There is no debate regarding Lionel Messi as the iconic forward has become the Herons' protagonist.

A Saudi Arabian commentator had intriguing words for Miami co-owner David Beckham about the MLS franchise's recruitment. He said (via FCB_AEE on X):

"You brought Messi, but you didn't bring a team with him. He's alone on the team. Messi alone won't do everything for you."

Messi was joined at DRV PNK by familiar faces from his Barca days. Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba reunited with the four-time UEFA Champions League winner.

However, the Herons are being viewed as a one-man team and that's backed up by their performances without Messi. They've won just one of five games with the iconic forward on the sidelines.

