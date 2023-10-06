Al-Nassr fans are reacting with excitement after Sadio Mane returns to the starting XI alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for their Saudi Pro League clash against Abha on Friday, October 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be aiming to win their 11th game in a row in all competitions at home today. Al-Nassr have been in sublime form this season after losing their opening two games. They are currently fourth in the table with 18 points from eight games, four points leaders Al-Taawoun.

Nawaf Alaqidi starts in goal for Al-Alami against Abha. Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Aymeric Laporte, and Alex Telles make up the defense. The midfield consists of Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Anderson Talisca, Otavio, and Sadio Mane. Cristiano Ronaldo starts as the lone forward to complete Luis Castro's starting XI.

Sadio Mane was rested during Al-Nassr's 3-1 win against Istiklol in the AFC Champions League on October 2. The former Liverpool winger has been in exceptional form this season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Fans are excited to see him return to the starting XI as one posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"With Sadio Mane, Brozo and Talisca in the starting X1 , I can see Ronaldo scoring atleast 2 goals tonight."

Another fan wrote:

"Another day to cook"

Abha are struggling in the Saudi Pro League in 16th position with just six points. Al-Nassr will be fancying their chances of securing all three points today.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic explains why he's the GOAT over Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently made an appearance with BBC Broadcaster Piers Morgan on Talk TV. During one of the segments, he explained why he is the greatest of all time, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ibrahimovic retired at the end of last season at AC Milan, bringing a close to a storied career. The 42-year-old had an outstanding career, scoring 496 goals and providing 205 assists in 827 appearances across all competitions.

Morgan asked the former Sweden international where he would rank himself amongst the all-time greats. Ibrahimovic did not disappoint with his answer, claiming he would be at the top of the list.

He said (via SPORTbible):

"I think I am the best... without joking. I'm the most complete player that ever exists."

He did admit that he failed to win the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d'Or during his glittering career. But he insisted that on ability alone, he was the best to play the game.