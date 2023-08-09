"GOAT with his little one" - Fans react as image of Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi goes viral

An old image of Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal along with Lionel Messi has surfaced online. Fans on Twitter went gaga over the photo, with a few pointing out that Yamal posed with the GOAT.

Yamal made a sparkling performance during Barca's recent friendly game against Tottenham Hotspur. Xavi's side won the match by a score of 4-2, with Yamal making a notable contribution after coming on as a substitute.

He came on in the 80th minute and did some brilliant work in the wings, leading to Fati's goal that made the score 3-2. A Barca fan page posted an image of Yamal posing with Messi after his performance.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the same with one of them writing:

"Goat with his little one."

Lamine Yamal is currently one of the brightest prospects coming out of the La Masia Academy. The youngster made his debut for the senior team last season, coming on as a substitute during a 4-0 win against Real Betis.

Considering Yamal's talent, the 16-year-old could be expected to become a key player for Barcelona in the coming years. One of his photos with Lionel Messi has currently gone viral on social media and here are some of the best Twitter reactions from fans about the image:

Former Barcelona star Javier Mascherano spoke about Lionel Messi

While Lionel Messi long established his status as a Barcelona legend, his reputation as an Argentina player wasn't as legendary before he led La Albiceleste to Copa American glory back in 2021.

The Argentina captain then led the team to the FIFA World Cup title back in 2022. Hence, he has now gotten the reputation that the player always deserved. Javier Mascherano was recently asked about whether winning the World Cup helped Messi. He said (via Barca Universal):

“After what happened with Argentina in the World Cup and what he has achieved during the World Cup, he has already settled any debate, of the few that remained. The reality is that now he is seen enjoying everything that happens to him widely."

Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi shared the pitch 414 times as teammates for club and country. The former Liverpool star is currently retired as he hung up the boots back in 2020. He currently coaches youth-aged teams of the Argentina nation side.