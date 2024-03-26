"GOAT plays football, I'm there already", "Giving us a brace today" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal XI for Slovenia friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action with Portugal tonight (March 26) in their friendly against Slovenia and fans are buzzing to see their 'GOAT' back on international duty.

Ronaldo sat out Selecao das Quinas' 5-2 thrashing of Sweden on Thursday (March 21). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was rested amid an intense Saudi Pro League campaign.

However, the Al-Nassr superstar returns to Roberto Martinez's starting XI for tonight's encounter with Slovenia. They're on the road as they visit the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to extend his record tally of 128 goals in 205 caps. He's not only Portugal's all-time top scorer but also international football's greatest goalscorer.

The five-time UEFA Champions League was at the peak of his powers during Selecao's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. He conjured up 10 goals and two assists in nine games, finishing second in the goalscoring charts.

Ronaldo will spearhead Martinez's attack with Al-Nassr teammate Otavio and Barcelona loanee Joao Felix accompanying him.

Portugal's XI to take on Slovenia in tonight's friendly:

Diogo Costa (GK), Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Pepe, Joao Cancelo, Danilo, Vitinnha, Ruben Neves, Joao Felix, Otavio, Cristiano Ronaldo.

One fan can't wait to see Ronaldo lead the line for the visitors:

"The GOAT plays football. I'm there already."

Another fan tipped the iconic forward to net a brace:

"GOAT giving us a brace today."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Portugal's skipper returning to Martinez's starting XI:

Cristiano Ronaldo reunites with Diogo Dalot and the Portugal duo post snap on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot have a strong connection.

Cristiano Ronaldo forged a close bond with Diogo Dalot during his second spell at Manchester United. The pair were regularly seen together at Carrington while training and the right-back has often expressed his admiration for his nation's skipper.

The former Red Devils teammates reunited when Portugal headed to Slovenia for tonight's friendly. Ronaldo, 39, posted a snap of himself sitting with Dalot, 25, on the team's plane and captioned it:

"Eslovenia."

Dalot has flourished at United and been a standout performer for Erik ten Hag's side this season. He's also established himself as a regular starter under Martinez for Portugal.

The Red Devils full-back has earned 16 caps for Selecao, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He played a key role in their unbeaten Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Ronaldo gave a glowing verdict of Dalot just before leaving Old Trafford in November 2022. He named the former FC Porto right-back as one of United's brightest talents (via talkSPORT):

"If you ask me what I see in Man United, Diogo Dalot is an example. He is young, but he is very, very professional. And I'm not doubting that he's going to have longevity in football because he's young, he's smart, intelligent and is very professional."

Dalot's friendship with Ronaldo remained intact despite the legendary forward's controversial exit from United. They regularly post pictures with one another on social media.