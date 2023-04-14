"GOAT for a reason", "Celebration d'Or" - Fans react as Argentine Primera División star mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration

A player from Argentine club Rosario Central pulled off Cristiano Ronaldo's famous Siu celebration after scoring a goal. Fans on Twitter are going berserk as the video of it went viral online. Colombian star Nacho Mallorca scored his first goal for Rosario Central and then went on to perform the celebration.

Ronaldo has been celebrating with the iconic move since the start of the 2013-14 season. He first did it in an International Champions Cup clash against Chelsea after scoring a headed goal. Since then, the move has become popular among athletes from different sports.

Given the Portuguese footballer's superstardom, many footballers often mimic the move to pay homage to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Mallorca became another player to do so.

Fans on Twitter were left awestruck by Ronaldo's impact. One of them commented:

"It’s funny how Pessi is from Argentina but most people there prefer Cristiano Ronaldo! The GOAT for a reason."

Another commented:

"Celebration d’or."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Rosario Central player Nacho Mallorca performed the Siu celebration:

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr recently parted ways with Rudi Garcia

Rudi Garcia is no longer the coach of Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. The Saudi Pro League (SPL) club recently released a statement, announcing that the Frenchman has left his position.

Garcia was in charge of the club for 26 matches. He won 18 of those, drew five, and lost three. There were widespread reports of dressing room conflict. Al-Nassr's statement read:

"Al-Nassr can announce that Head Coach Rudi Garcia has left the Club by mutual agreement. The board and everyone at AlNassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 8 months."

Under-19 coach Dinko Jelicic will take charge of the club for the time being. The Saudi Arabian side has been linked with big names like Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho (according to CBS).

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Garcia's sacking, writing on his Instagram story:

"Pleasure to have worked with you. Wishing you all the best for the future."

Al-Nassr are set to play Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby next on Tuesday, April 18.

