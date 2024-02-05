“GOAT” “Viva Ronaldo” - Manchester United and Portugal wish Cristiano Ronaldo on his 39th birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo's former team Manchester United and his national side Portugal wished the star as he turned 39 on Monday (February 5).

Widely regarded as one of the best players in the beautiful game's history, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still going strong despite being almost 40. Since emerging on the scene more than two decades ago, Ronaldo has gone on to represent some of the top clubs in the continent, like United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 39-year-old is the only player to score over 850 goals for club and country. Some of his other top honours include being the all-time top-scorer in UEFA Champions League (140), Real Madrid (450) and Portugal (128) history.

He's also the only player to score for two different winning teams in the Champions League final and make most appearances in international men's football (205). Ronaldo is also the European Championships' top scorer (14 goals) and the first to win the top-scorer award in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

As he turned 39, the likes of La Liga, Portugal and Manchester United wished Ronaldo.

"February 5: GOAT's birthday! Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo," tweeted the Portugal national team.

"Viva Ronaldo," Manchester United tweeted.

Here are some of the wishes from various clubs and leagues on X:

The legend also received wishes from FIFA, Serie A and his boyhood club Sporting CP.

What's Cristiano Ronaldo's record with Portugal and Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo first made his name at Manchester United, where he arrived in 2003 as a precocious teenager and left six years later to Real Madrid as a Ballon d'Or winner and one of the sport's best players.

Across two stints with the Premier League giants, Ronaldo bagged 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 games across competitions, with most of his goal contributions (118 goals and 59 assists) coming during his first stint in the 2000s.

Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, Ronaldo is the record goalscorer and appearance holder in international football, scoring 128 times in 205 games for Portugal. His 10-goal UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign last year helped the Selecao go perfect in qualifying as they eye a second continental title this summer in Germany.