"GOAT watching GOAT movie" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans left stunned as report claims Al-Nassr star watched Rajinikanth's new move Jailer

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly watched Indian actor Rajinikanth's latest movie Jailer along with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children in Saudi Arabia, leaving fans in disbelief.

The Al-Nassr superstar recently posted a picture of himself with his girlfriend Georgina and four of their five children on Instagram. It's evident from the photo that they were at the Rennaisance Theatres by Vox Cinemas in Saudi Arabia.

As perTimelineCR7 on Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family went to the theater to watch the Indian movie Jailer, starring Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, popularly known as Rajinikanth. The flick, which is originally made in Tamil, features an ensemble cast and has made over ₹450 crore at the box office in a week.

Cinema is an extremely popular form of entertainment in India, with industries like Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood raking in the bucks. However, fans have expressed their shock at the report that Ronaldo watched Jailer, as Tamil cinema is not very popular outside the country, with one tweeting:

"It seems CR7 is watching Jailer in Saudi! GOAT watching GOAT movie!"

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez provided further insight into their visit to the cinemas this week on Instagram.

She shared a set of images and videos on the social media platform in which the Al-Nassr superstar and his family can be seen enjoying their time in Riyadh. The sales-assistant-turned-model wrote:

"Shopping & cinema with my loves"

One of the videos shared by Georgina provides a sneak peek into the Renaissance Theatres by Vox Cinemas.

The Renaissance is a set of six luxury cinema halls with limited seating. Going by Ronaldo's partner's social media activity, they booked The Oasis, which has Dolby Atmos audio and Samsung Onyx.

However, it's worth noting that there's no concrete evidence that the Al-Nassr captain indeed watched Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffer loss against Al-Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo won his first trophy with Al-Nassr last week, beating Al-Hilal 2-1 in the Arab Club Champions Cup final. However, things have not gone according to plan for the Mrsool Park outfit in the Saudi Pro League. They began their league campaign with a 2-1 loss against Al-Ettifaq on Monday (August 14).

It was hoped that the defeat against Steven Gerrard's side was a hiccup, with the Portuguese icon rested for the game. The superstar returned to the lineup for the team's home game against Al-Taawoun on Friday (August 18). However, Al-Aalami succumbed to a 2-0 loss to the Buraidah outfit.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an underwhelming game, earning a lowly 6.8 rating on Sofascore. He registered two shots on target and missed one big chance. He had 41 touches of the ball and conceded possession seven times. The former Manchester United superstar also completed 25 passes with 89% accuracy.