"Goated soccer mom" "Living our childhood dream" - Fans praise Kim Kardashian as she accompanies son to watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans around the world have been lauding Kim Kardashian for accompanying her two sons - Saint and Psalm - to watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play. The American socialite treated her boys to a global tour of the beautiful game, providing them with the unique opportunity to witness some of football's finest talents in live action.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo became the center of attention as the Kardashian clan made appearances at their respective matches.

The excitement kicked off in Florida, where the Kardashian family was in attendance at Inter Miami's highly-anticipated match against Cruz Azul, eagerly awaiting Messi's debut for the club.

Fans from all walks of life united to catch a glimpse of Messi in a Miami shirt, and the iconic Argentine did not disappoint. With the game reaching its climax, he stepped up and curled in a mesmerizing free-kick in stoppage time, putting Inter Miami ahead of Cruz Azul at the very end.

From the vibrant shores of Florida, the Kardashian entourage then jetted off to Asia. Their destination was a friendly match, in which Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr were set to take the field against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Saint and Psalm were sporting PSG jerseys in support of the Parisian giants, who Messi played for recently. They were also bubbling with excitement at the prospect of witnessing Cristiano Ronaldo in action.

Social media erupted with joy and admiration as fans shared their excitement over Kim Kardashian's decision to accompany her sons to these games.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

𝓣𝓔𝓔𝓓𝓞𝓡 𓃵 @SympllyTHEO 🫵🏽 @ESPNFC They went to see the second best player in history. Neymar Jr🫵🏽

Britt Reisman @DefyBR_ @ESPNFC Looks like they were there just to meet Speed

nico @nsznii



Ronaldo loses @ESPNFC Messi wins infront of her.Ronaldo loses

Zayd @Cfc_zayd @ESPNFC Bro living our childhood dreams

Rafael Nadal weighs in on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continues to captivate the sporting world. This time, an unexpected voice entered the fray, as tennis legend Rafael Nadal shared his thoughts on the matter.

Asked by fans on vacation in Greece, as per AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter, he responded:

“Messi is better, but I’m a Madrid fan."

In January, the football landscape witnessed a seismic shift when Ronaldo departed European football to join Al-Nassr after parting ways with Manchester United. The Guardian recently reported that, in his recent post-match reflections, Ronaldo expressed a sense of finality, stating he would not return to Europe.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was presented with an enticing offer from the Middle East, which would have reignited the storied rivalry he shared with Ronaldo. However, the Argentine maestro declined the opportunity in favor of an offer from Inter Miami.