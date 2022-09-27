"God created him to wash jerseys" "All aboard the slaughter express" - England star gets branded an 'absolute bum' for his disastrous display in 3-3 Germany draw

England fans were quick to jump on Harry Maguire following his dreadful display against Germany in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley Stadium today (September 26).

The Three Lions stretched their winless run to six games. They earned a hard-earned point during a six-goal thriller in which they came from two goals down.

Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and a Harry Kane penalty all in the last 20 minutes of the game looked to have given the hosts a much-needed victory. However, a Nick Pope error led to a late Kai Havertz equalizer to deflate Wembley. It ensured that England failed to win any of their six 2022-23 Nations League encounters.

The England manager must be the only person surprised that Harry Maguire is playing like the Harry Maguire we have unfortunately seen for the last 12 months. It's very sad to see the way his confidence has dropped but it's so clearly unsustainable for him to be starting.

However, plenty of the attention after the game was once again focused on Maguire, especially in his role for the first German goal. The 29-year-old defender gave the ball away under little pressure, before clearly tripping Jamal Musiala to give away a penalty.

Maguire was then caught out again by Musiala and failed to track back, before Havertz curled a beautiful effort into the top corner under little pressure.

Due to his dreadful club form, many questioned the Manchester United captain's inclusion in the England team. He has started just three games for the Red Devils this season and the club failed to win any of them.

Maguire failed to repay the faith shown in him by Gareth Southgate.

Following the defender's gaffe, the Three Lions fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the error-prone centre-half:

Maguire once again does something stupid on a football pitch

Tomori in form and no game time. Maguire on the bench at United and starts both games. That's on Southgate and his favouritism. Clueless way to approach high level football

Maguire starting, Ben White sat at home. Just bonkers.

Poor from Harry Maguire to casually pass the ball to Musiala and then concede a penalty from a mistimed tackle. Very poor. Too many mistakes.

Brilliant finish but that's another Maguire error - man not playing for his club, who hasn't played well in ages, with little confidence, makes two bad mistakes. Shock

@England Going into a World Cup with Southgate as manager and Maguire at CB

Sorry but that's a stonewall pen. Maguire got skinned

All aboard the slaughter express. Harry Maguire fucked up again?

Yeah Maguire is done, he needs that Serie A move in January

Harry Maguire is an absolute BUM

At this point, I'm convinced football is not meant for Maguire. God created him to wash Jerseys.

Former England striker hails Jude Bellingham's impact in clash against Germany

Bellingham was given his second start in four days for the Three Lions as Southgate persisted with his midfield pairing alongside Declan Rice.

The 19-year-old's driving run and accurate cross set up Shaw to get the Three Lions' comeback underway. He also won the penalty that Kane converted to make it 3-2.

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton was hugely impressed by the midfielder.

The pundit told BBC Sport:

"I was worried about today because the way England have set up to defend deep and counter, but they were brave. I thought Bellingham was a huge positive once again for England."

He added:

"They came from behind and get themselves in front, but couldn't see it through. The way the game was planned out which was a nightmare for Gareth Southgate."

Former England winger Andros Townsend also spoke highly of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, claiming he should start at the World Cup. The Everton winger proclaimed:

"Jude Bellingham has probably cemented his place next to Declan Rice moving into the World Cup. Such a special talent. So brave on the ball. Not afraid of the occasion or who is playing against or who is he playing for. It was a real pleasure to be here today and witness him in a flesh."

A breathless second half at Wembley ends 3-3.

