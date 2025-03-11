"God created him for those who couldn't watch Messi" - Fans react to Barcelona star's showing in 3-1 win over Benfica in UCL clash

Fans have waxed lyrical about Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal on X after he put in an excellent performance during their 3-1 win over Benfica. La Blaugrana won 4-1 on aggregate following the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday, March 11.

Lamine Yamal made a brilliant, breathtaking run in the 11th minute, dribbling past multiple Benfica stars before unleashing a shot which deflected into the path of Raphinha. The latter volleyed home to break the deadlock. However, Nicolas Otamendi headed home two minutes later to level the scores.

Fortunately for Barcelona, Yamal produced a moment of magic in the 27th minute, curling the ball into the top-left corner to make it 2-1. Raphinha then completed his brace in the 42nd minute to hand La Blaugrana a huge advantage going into the second half.

Yamal became the youngest player in UCL history to score and provide an assist in the same match at 17 years and 241 days. He created two chances for his side, landed two shots on target from an attempted five, and was a constant threat down the right wing, completing five dribbles from 11 attempts.

One Barcelona fan compared Yamal to Lionel Messi:

"It’s like God created Yamal for those who couldn’t watch Messi"

Another fan tweeted:

"Lamine Yamal is the best footballer on the planet. No-one can convince me otherwise"

Other fans reacted below:

"I'm not gonna lie Lamine Yamal might be the next Messi," one fan commented

"Yamal is defo a simulation, he can’t be real," one fan insisted

"Lamine Yamal is a beauty to watch," another added

"Lamine Yamal is up there with the greatest teenagers to ever play any sport in human history," one fan chimed in

"I understand rivalry but there are certain players you can't sit with a straight face and tell us they're not good, no matter who you support, Lamine Yamal is one of them," another tweeted

"He is an amazing player" - Barcelona star Raphinha hails Lamine Yamal following 3-1 win over Benfica

Barcelona winger Raphinha has praised his teammate Lamine Yamal after the latter excelled during their 3-1 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

Yamal has been brilliant under Hansi Flick's tutelage this season. The Spaniard has been a vital cog of the Blaugrana's success so far, bagging 12 goals and 17 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Following the game, Raphinha said (via @BarcaUniversal on X):

"Lamine's goal was great, it shows what Lamine Yamal is. He is an amazing player, he has tremendous quality and we just need to make the most of having him with us."

Yamal will be seeking to continue his momentum in Barcelona's next LaLiga fixture against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, March 16.

