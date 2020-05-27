"God-given talent" Lionel Messi is on another level, claims Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas shed light on Lionel Messi in his younger days

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the most naturally gifted footballer of all time. Since making his debut in 2004 for Barcelona, the diminutive attacker has established himself as a key player for Argentina and the Blauragana. However, it wasn't all plain sailing for Lionel Messi.

In a chat with Rio Ferdinand for his YouTube channel, the former Barcelona star opened up on Lionel Messi's formative years.

The Spaniard, who also graduated from the La Masia academy alongside Lionel Messi, claimed that the Argentine was manhandled by opposition players as a youngster.

"We had a few other players who were so talented. We had one of the best teams ever in the academy. It was a good generation."

"When I signed for Barcelona, Gerard Pique was already there and we were 10 years old. When we were 12, Lionel Messi came in"

"A lot of kids playing against Leo used to kick him around but he used to stand up quickly."

Fabregas also narrated two incidents from Lionel Messi's younger days.

Lionel Messi's younger days

Lionel Messi made his Barcelona debut in 2005

Speaking to Ferdinand, the Spaniard revealed that Lionel Messi was substituted in the 15th minute of a youth team game as he was manhandled on the pitch.

"I remember a game and the coached substituted him after 14-15 mins because the players were just smashing him. It was just embarrassing. He was that good. The problem he was little and he spent a lot of time on the floor."

"But then he grew up and he was so strong with his legs. He worked on it in the gym for years."

Fabregas also added that while Lionel Messi's talent was unquestionable, he worked diligently behind the scenes to become stronger and fitter.

"They knew that he had potential but he was also very weak and skinny. He was playing on the wing and only had a left foot when he was 15 years old"

"He is an unbelievable talent, don't get me wrong but he did work so hard. What people don't tlk about is how competitive he is."

The former Barcelona midfielder added that Lionel Messi's competitiveness is not spoken about enough. Fabregas also shared another Lionel Messi story from his younger days.

As narrated by his former teammate, Lionel Messi reportedly took matters into his own hands once after he failed to have his way in a 5v5 game.

"Ive played and watched so many top players but Leo is on another level, he is so competitive."

"I remember a time when the coach didn't give him a ball or a freekick or something. He would scream 'just give me the ball' to the goalkeeper in 5v5's. He took the ball, dribbled five players and scored. He would do whatever he wanted."

Another classic tale of Lionel Messi has emerged from his younger days, as his legend continues to grow with each passing day.

With a staggering six Ballon d'Or awards and several other honours to his name, Lionel Messi is sure to retire as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.