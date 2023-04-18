"God is good and his time is perfect" - Luis Diaz's wife shares emotional post after Liverpool star returned following long injury absence

Gera Ponce, Luis Diaz's wife, posted an emotional message on her Instagram story as the Liverpool winger returned to the field after a six-month hiatus due to injury.

Diaz hasn't featured for the Reds since injuring his knee against Arsenal on October 9 at the Emirates. The Columbia international came into contact with Thomas Partey and had to be substituted.

He returned to training in December but aggravated his knee again, forcing him to undergo surgery. He was able to get back into full fitness and team training at the end of March, but he finally featured for Liverpool last night (April 17) against Leeds United.

Luis Diaz came on as a substitute in the 81st minute for Cody Gakpo during Liverpool's 6-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road. He only made 12 touches but all of his 10 passes were 100% accurate, showing the Colombian could be ready to return to his best form for the Reds again.

While Liverpool fans were ecstatic seeing his return, no one was as impacted as his wife. Gera Ponce posted:

"How immense the admiration and the pride you make us feel. The most sublime moment after all this recovery time is seeing you enter [the field] again."

"That feeling we missed so much. And obviously you. More than anyone. You wanted today. I confirm that all the sacrifice and the difficult moments throughout these months have been worth every second. That God is good and his time is perfect."

She added:

"I love you so much and I am so happy to know you are back doing what makes you happy. Go my champion!"

Samuel @SamueILFC



‘What immense admiration and pride you make us feel. The most sublime moment after all this recovery time is to see you enter the pitch again, that feeling that we missed so much, and that obviously you, more than anyone, craved.… Gera Ponce (Luis Diaz girlfriend) on Instagram:‘What immense admiration and pride you make us feel. The most sublime moment after all this recovery time is to see you enter the pitch again, that feeling that we missed so much, and that obviously you, more than anyone, craved.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Gera Ponce (Luis Diaz girlfriend) on Instagram:‘What immense admiration and pride you make us feel. The most sublime moment after all this recovery time is to see you enter the pitch again, that feeling that we missed so much, and that obviously you, more than anyone, craved.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ie8EcnM6sp

Diaz was arguably the Reds' best player at the start of the season before his injury, having scored four goals and provided three assists in 12 appearances. He could be a vital part of the end of their season in their bid for a top-four finish.

Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League with 47 points, nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on the return of Luis Diaz

LFC v Manchester United - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp gave his thoughts on the return of Luis Diaz following the Reds' 6-1 win over Leeds.

He spoke to the media (via Liverpool FC):

"Yeah, super-important, so Luis is back. He's now lacking rhythm, which is normal, [and] a bit of sharpness, but that's normal as well. In training sessions you cannot get there to the final degree of sharpness, so we now try to just help him [get there] step by step back really into the team [and] give him minutes."

"It's just nice to see him play, to be honest. We missed him so long, so it's just nice to see him being involved again."

Luis Diaz has hit the ground running since joining from Porto in January 2022. He has scored 10 goals in his 39 appearances so far for the club.

The Colombian could potentially start their next game against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday, April 22.

Poll : 0 votes