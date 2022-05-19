“God helped me to fulfil that dream” - 20-year-old Premier League forward opens up on scoring against Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo has opened up on scoring against Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Ecuadorian youngster was on target in their stunning 4-0 rout of the Red Devils at the Amex Stadium earlier this month. It was his first goal in the league for the Seagulls. However, that was coming, coming given his purple patch since his top flight debut in April.

During an interview with Bolavip, the 20-year-old called it a 'dream' to get a goal against United. He said"

“Scoring a goal against Manchester United was a dream for me. God helped me to fulfil that dream. My family has been fundamental, and also Jeremy Sarmiento has helped me a lot to adapt. He has helped me to feel better.”

Caicedo joined Brighton in February 2021, but a lack of first-team opportunities saw him move to Belgian side Beerschot on loan.

He returned in January but had to wait for his opportunities once again before earning his first league start last month in the away game at Arsenal. The Seagulls came away with a stunning 2-1 victory at the Emirates, with Caicedo laying the assist for Enock Mwepu's 66th-minute winner.

Ryan Adsett @ryanadsett I don’t know about you, but I’m still not bored of watching Moisés Caicedo’s first goal… I don’t know about you, but I’m still not bored of watching Moisés Caicedo’s first goal… https://t.co/XL4HM8fJbT

He hasn't looked back since then, continuing in the same vein to emerge as an attractive young prospect. The 20-year-old attributed his turnaround in fortunes to the experience he gained during his loan spell in Belgium, adding:

“My debut in the Premier League against Arsenal was a surprise. Going to Belgium helped me to gain minutes and experience, to get into a rhythm and continue in the national team."

Brighton host West Ham in their final Premier League game on Sunday, May 22.

Manchester United looking to end on a high

The Red Devils have been without action since their humiliating 4-0 loss to Brighton 12 days ago.

It summed up their miserable campaign, but it's not over yet. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick's side are in action at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace this weekend on Matchday 38.

GOAL @goal



They've also conceded more goals than any other league campaign.



Historic for all the wrong reasons Manchester United are guaranteed their worst Premier League-era points tally after losing 4-0 to Brighton.They've also conceded more goals than any other league campaign.Historic for all the wrong reasons Manchester United are guaranteed their worst Premier League-era points tally after losing 4-0 to Brighton.They've also conceded more goals than any other league campaign.Historic for all the wrong reasons 😨 https://t.co/6RKcrWExC9

With only 58 points accrued, Manchester United are confirmed to finish with their lowest points tally in the Premier League era.

However, ending the season on a positive note - with a win - will be on their agenda. For that to happen, though, Manchester United will have to produce a much better performance than the one they dished out at the Amex.

Victory will also confirm their top-six finish and a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League. United lead seventh-placed West Ham United by two points.

Edited by Bhargav