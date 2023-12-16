"God knows what shape they’ll be in" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester United

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed his former club Liverpool to beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday, December 17. The two most successful clubs in the history of English football will face off at Anfield on Sunday with the hosts being the favorites.

Lawrenson has claimed that he is not even sure how Manchester United will ]line up given the number of players unavailable because of injuries and suspension. The likes of Bruno Fernandes (suspension), Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw (both injured) are all out of the game.

Lawrenson has backed Liverpool to get all three points from the encounter but has claimed that the Red Devils could play five midfielders in order to dominate the middle of the park. He told PaddyPower:

We could speak 10,000 words about Manchester United every week. I have no idea what’s going on there whatsoever. Bruno Fernandes is out, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw got injured during the week… God knows what shape they’ll be in."

Lawrenson added:

"I’ll go for Liverpool but I think United will circle the wagons with five in midfield and one up front. Liverpool are close to full strength and they’re in good form so good luck!"

Lawrenson's prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp's side sit at the top of the table with 37 points in 16 games but suffered a defeat in the midweek in the Europa League. They lost 2-1 against Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the final Europa League group stage game, a match in which Klopp played a youthful side.

Erik ten Hag's side, on the other hand, are sixth in the table with 27 points having won nine and lost seven league games so far this campaign. They lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the midweek to crash out of the Champions League.

Liverpool star Alisson makes claim about Manchester United counterpart Andre Onana

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has backed Manchester United custodian Andre Onana to come good after his poor start at Old Trafford. The Brazil international claimed that Onana is a wonderful shot-stopper and will prove his doubters wrong.

Alisson insisted that making a big move to one of the biggest clubs in England can be intimidating at the start, especially when replacing a keeper of David de Gea's stature. The Brazilian said (via Daily Express):

“Onana is of course a really good goalkeeper. The Champions League he played last season was amazing, the way he performed. But in my career I went through something similar to what he is living. Coming from an Italian club to England, to a big club, for a lot of money. This is a lot of responsibility over your shoulders and he came here with the responsibility to be the replacement for De Gea, who maybe was not in the best shape of his career but he was still delivering."

Alisson added:

“He delivered so many good things for Manchester United and so many appearances for Manchester United and [to replace that] is a big step in your career. I think he is capable of this responsibility, but sometimes it takes longer with some than others. You are changing team, you are changing league, they are trying to adapt and discover themselves and that can affect you a lot.”

Onana has found life difficult at Manchester United so far following his reported £47.2 million move from Inter Milan in the summer. He has made several big errors and has been subject to criticism.

Alisson, on the other hand, has been ever-impressive since his switch from Roma in 2018 for a reported fee of £66.8 million.