"God have mercy," "Always sends shivers down my spine" - Manchester United fans livid as 'major weak link' earns rare start for Premier League clash against Everton

Manchester United fans were nervous to see Victor Lindelof start for the Red Devils in their Premier League clash against Everton.

Erik ten Hag's side are set to take on the Toffees in the Premier League on October 9. The Dutch manager has decided to give Lindelof a start in place of Raphael Varane.

However, fans were not too convinced with the decision as they mentioned that the Swedish player is often shaky at the back.

Lindelof has made only three appearances for Manchester United so far this campaign.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter after Ten Hag announced that the 28-year-old will start against Everton:

James Mair @jmair84 Lindelof starting always sends shivers down my spine Lindelof starting always sends shivers down my spine

Lατιf🦅 @iLatif_ Ei Lindelof, pray for Manchester United Ei Lindelof, pray for Manchester United 😭😭😂😂😂

ᴹᵖʰᵒⁿᵈˡ'ᵒᵐᵘʰˡᵉ🖤 @MphondleUTD @Kay_OhYeah Those Lindelof long balls while these 3 are counter attacking. @Kay_OhYeah Those Lindelof long balls while these 3 are counter attacking. 😤🔥🔥

ry @ryoreilz @MrTomMcDermott Lindelof and Martinez together is a worry but I hope our attack can get the job done @MrTomMcDermott Lindelof and Martinez together is a worry but I hope our attack can get the job done

Dark Saint @DefiledGod @TheElitePundit Bruno and Lindelof are major weak links in the team. What would it take to drop Bruno and start Fred anyway? @TheElitePundit Bruno and Lindelof are major weak links in the team. What would it take to drop Bruno and start Fred anyway?

The Red Devils currently sit in the seventh spot of the Premier League table, having collected 12 points from their first seven league games of the season. Everton, meanwhile, sit in the 11th spot with 10 points on board after eight games.

Here's what Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of clash against Everton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opened up on multiple issues regarding his team, including injuries. Here's what the Dutch manager had to say to the media ahead of the game (via manchesterunited.com):

"Difficult to say. Varane has made progress and I hope he’s available but I think it will be close. From the other players, Harry Maguire is not [available] and then it’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek, both not.”

He further added on Donny van de Beek's injury:

“He had a muscle injury and so it takes him a couple of weeks. He’s now back on the training grass so he’s outside doing his work but still individually. He’s not returned to team training so we have to wait for that moment.”

Speaking of the former Ajax player's future role at the club, he added:

“He has to be fit. Obviously, that is a disadvantage. He has now been here for two-and-a-half years. He had pre-season, that was quite okay, then his chances will come. When he came on against Brighton, he came on as a sub and did very well but you have to be available and when you are not available, you cannot get a place in the first XI. Now he has to make sure he gets fit and fights for his position.”

