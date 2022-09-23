“God please watch over”, “My guy we need this” – Manchester United fans fear the worst as 29-year-old star is set to be involved in action during UEFA Nations League 

Manchester United fans were concerned to see Raphael Varane in France's starting line-up for their UEFA Nations League clash against Austria on Thursday, September 22.

Varane has been named the captain of the side in the absence of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Didier Deschamps has decided to hand international debuts to AS Monaco duo Benoit Badiashile and Youssouf Fofana.

Varane has been rock-solid at the back for United so far this season. The Frenchman has formed a solid partnership with newly-signed Lisandro Martinez for Erik ten Hag's team.

However, Manchester United fans are concerned that fielding the former Real Madrid star for the full 90 minutes could result in him getting injured. Given the importance of the centre-back to the Red Devils this season, any kind of fitness issue for the player would be a massive blow for the team.

Fans gathered on social media and prayed to god to protect the Frenchman in a way that he doesn't get injured. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Dave @Sharpz31 @FrenchTeam @BadiashileB @YFofana19_ Do, Not play Varane for 90 Mins I beg!!!!! Don't need him coming back to United Injured. @FrenchTeam @BadiashileB @YFofana19_ Do, Not play Varane for 90 Mins I beg!!!!! Don't need him coming back to United Injured.

Se7en𓃵 @clexetweets



Maignan - Clauss, Koundé, Varane, Badiashile, Ferland Mendy - Fofana, Tchouaméni - Griezmann - Giroud, MBAPPÉ. Why varane dey start? No wound my rolls Royce oh

✞ @_Iamwavy_



Maignan - Clauss, Koundé, Varane, Badiashile, Ferland Mendy - Fofana, Tchouaméni - Griezmann - Giroud, MBAPPÉ. Why Varane dey start😭

Rhys @RhysMUFC100 If there is a god out there, please protect Raphael Varane tonight If there is a god out there, please protect Raphael Varane tonight 🙏

Manchester United legend sides with French superstar Kylian Mbappe in hot debate

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi has been an eternal football debate for a while. However, a new debate between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland is currently brewing.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes recently gave his verdict on the same. While speaking to his former teammate Gary Neville on The Overlap show, the iconic midfielder chose the Frenchman over the Norwegian.

While Scholes acknowledged that Haaland is amazing on his own merit, he believes Mbappe has more to offer in the game than just scoring goals. He said:

“I'd go Mbappe, there's more to his game. He's more than an out and out centre forward, he can go wide, he can dribble past people, he can play one twos.

"Look Haaland is f***ing amazing don't get me wrong but he's [just] a goalscorer isn't he.”

Watch Paul Scholes talk to Gary Neville:

23-year-old Kylian Mbappe has scored ten goals in nine games for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Haaland, 22, has had an absolutely astonishing start to his career at Manchester City after completing a £51 million summer move from Borussia Dortmund. He has scored 14 goals and provided an assist in ten games for the citizens so far this season.

