“God protect this man at all cost” – Liverpool fans hail 30-year-old as ‘one of the best players ever to wear the shirt’ after creating history in Villarreal win

Liverpool fans have lavished praise on Senegalese international Sadio Mane after the star scored the final goal of their second-leg tie against Villarreal on Tuesday, May 3. The Reds emerged victorious 2-3 on the night and 2-5 on aggregate to secure a Champions League finals spot.

Mane overtook Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the African to have scored the most goals in the Champions League knockout stages. Prior to the Villarreal game, the star had 14 in total, alongside Drogba, but thanks to his goal tonight, he has overtaken the Ivorian legend.

Taking to Twitter, Liverpool fans had reason to be excited about the record being broken by Mane, having picked up a key win and a seat in the Champions League final.

Here is a selection of tweets from the Anfield faithful, who hailed Mane's quality and legendary status with the Reds:

Liverpool FC @LFC



The outright top African goalscorer in the Mane making history.The outright top African goalscorer in the #UCL knockout stages 🤩 Mane making history.The outright top African goalscorer in the #UCL knockout stages 🤩 https://t.co/NsXKXY2dWV

Henry Anthony @HenryNanthony



Has to be up there for the ballon D'or with benzema too



Has to @LFC Top player this season tooHas to be up there for the ballon D'or with benzema tooHas to @LFC Top player this season tooHas to be up there for the ballon D'or with benzema tooHas to

A19 @Hakuu_A19 An icon @LFC His legacy in this game is incredibleAn icon @LFC His legacy in this game is incredible 🔥 An icon

Carol• @CarolStephaniaN @LFC Keeping his eyes on the ball, keeping his balance, taking his time and making sure it’s a goal. Mané amazing player!!!! @LFC Keeping his eyes on the ball, keeping his balance, taking his time and making sure it’s a goal. Mané amazing player!!!!

Col68p @col68p @LFC One of the best players ever to wear the shirt. @LFC One of the best players ever to wear the shirt.

The Reds had to deal with a rampant Yellow Submarine in the first half as Villarreal performed brightly and scored two goals to guide themselves back into the tie. However, Jurgen Klopp and his men had no intentions of leaving Spain without a seat in the final, and they turned up the quality in the second half to put Villareal on the back burner.

The eventual 5-2 aggregate scoreline in Liverpool's favor will see the Reds face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28. On their end, the Cityzens have a goal ahead of the Madridistas and are currently the favorites to join Jurgen Klopp's men in Paris for the final game.

Liverpool are set to sign mammoth £80 million deal with Standard Chartered: Report

According to reports by Daily Mail (via Marca), the Reds are set to sign the most expensive shirt sponsorship deal in football with Standard Chartered in the coming weeks. Their improved standing in the game has blossomed in recent years and could reportedly see them net a mammoth £80 million deal from their shirt sponsors.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have established themselves as one of the best teams in world football and their success on the pitch has also resulted in financial benefits. Standard Chartered, who already have a sponsorship deal in place with Liverpool, will now bump up the deal to continue their relationship with the widely successful Merseyside outfit.

The British financial juggernaut already forks over £40 million a year to Liverpool, but according to reports, they will be doubling their offer. According to the Daily Mail, the bank is ready to put pen to paper on the new deal and a record-breaking announcement is imminent.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit