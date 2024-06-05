"God willing, I will continue on this path" - Manchester United target plays down talks of a transfer

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha after he reiterated his commitment to the club. The Brazilian forward enjoyed an impressive season at the Molineux after completing a permanent move to the English side.

Last summer, Wolves signed Cunha permanently after an impressive loan stint at the club, with the 25-year-old replacing Raul Jimenez, who had left for free. The former Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig man impressed for the side, leading their line admirably throughout the campaign.

Manchester United are in the market for attacking reinforcement, particularly after Anthony Martial left the club following the expiration of his contract. The club have been linked with Cunha, who they view as the perfect choice to compete with Rasmus Hojlund for a starting shirt.

Matheus Cunha was firm in his wish to remain at Wolves, expressing his happiness at representing the English side. He spoke with the media in Brazil, where he traveled to watch boyhood club Botafogo take on Corinthians on Sunday.

"We see this rush [from Manchester United]. But I'm very happy at Wolves. My focus is on resting and making the most of it with my family. I'm very happy at Wolves. The focus now is to have better seasons and help the club. God willing, I will continue on this path."

Cunha finished the season with 12 goals and seven assists in 32 league appearances for Wolves, playing a big part in their 14th-placed finish.

The forward will be a good addition to Erik ten Hag's side, seeing as their forwards struggled in the 2023-24 season. He also scored more league goals than every Manchester United attacker at the club.

Matheus Cunha was not selected in the Brazil squad for this summer's Copa America and will spend the time sharpening his tools ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Manchester United set their sights on Portugal-based midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand as they aim to strengthen their squad this summer. The Red Devils are in the market for a new defensive midfielder amid Casemiro's struggles in 2023-24.

GiveMeSport reports that the Sporting Lisbon man is now a priority target for United after he helped his club win the Portuguese league title. The Denmark international has a release clause of £69 million in his contract, which runs until 2028.

The move for Hjulmand will likely be dependent on outgoings from midfield, with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro potentially set to leave the club. The club is looking to sign players to work with teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo in midfield going forward.