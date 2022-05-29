"Goes to sleep" - Alan Shearer points out mistake made by Liverpool star in real Madrid's goal in the Champions League final

Former England striker Alan Shearer has singled out Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for his mistake in their Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Reds fell short against Real Madrid in the Champions League final as Los Blancos secured a 1-0 win to clinch their 14th European crown. Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game to secure the victory for his side.

The Reds were attacking for most of the game but were frustrated by the compact and resolute defence of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Alan Shearer has blamed Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for his poor defending, allowing Vinicius Junior to get behind him.

The iconic former Premier League striker told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold goes to sleep. He does not realise that Vinicius Jr was in behind him.”

Meaty Nat @MeatyNat Trent Alexander-Arnold showed incredible passion and desire last night often winning 50-50s I’d never think he would win. Had a great game bar that one moment that, unfortunately, ended up being the one to lose us the game.



This is not the first time Trent Alexander-Arnold has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

His contributions to the Reds going forward have always been immense, but he has often let his team down defensively.

Now that his high-profile error has cost the Merseyside giants their biggest game in European club football, Jurgen Klopp certainly might have to reconsider his tactics.

With Liverpool playing an extremely high-line, they often get caught by the opposition on the break.

With their full-backs usually occupying much more advanced positions down the flanks, they usually get targettted through the wide areas.

Alexander-Arnold has certainly improved defensively, but his occasional lapse in concentration continues to hurt the Reds.

Real Madrid deserve praise for beating Liverpool in the final

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side have had an extremely difficult route to the final, beating PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City in the process.

The Spanish giants still went to Paris as underdogs against a Liverpool side, considered favorites by most experts and pundits.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Tough one to take last night but credit to Real Madrid, their name was on the cup after the CL run they’ve been on. @LFC have lost 4/63 this season so you can’t really ask for much more than that. Friends & family tear gassed on the way out, shocking set up @UEFA Tough one to take last night but credit to Real Madrid, their name was on the cup after the CL run they’ve been on. @LFC have lost 4/63 this season so you can’t really ask for much more than that. Friends & family tear gassed on the way out, shocking set up @UEFA

Real Madrid managed the game exceptionally well, shutting Liverpool down and trying to hurt them on the break.

The Reds did enjoy a lot of possession but did not create too many high-quality chances and when they did, they could not find a way past Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid have shown once again that they can never be treated lightly in the Champions League regardless of how strong the opposition is.

