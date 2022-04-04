"Going to be on the bench most weeks" - Noel Whelan suggests reduced game time could prompt Liverpool star to leave this summer

Former Premier League star Noel Whelan believes Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could leave the club this summer due to the lack of playing time he has received over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old joined Liverpool from Charlton Athletic in 2015 and became a regular starter for the Reds during the 2017-18 campaign.

Gomez played a key role in Liverpool's 2019 Champions League and 2020 Premier League triumph. He has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Anfield in recent years. The England international was given the opportunity to start at right-back for Jurgen Klopp's side against Watford on Saturday (April 2). He deputized for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The defender produced an impressive performance during the Reds' 2-0 victory over Watford, providing an assist for the club's opening goal. Despite his performance against the Hornets, Gomez is likely to be replaced by Alexander-Arnold in Klopp's starting line-up for the game against Manchester City next weekend. Whelan has claimed the youngster is likely to leave Anfield this summer.

"At the end of the day, he is still going to be on the bench most weeks. The game time that he gets will mainly be in the League Cup and the FA Cup. He's not going to be nailing down a regular starting spot and getting a lot of game time. He still has to force his way into the reckoning. If he can do that, great," Whelan told Football Insider.

"The issue is getting an opportunity because you don't chop and change centre-halves a lot. It's a position that you like to keep the same players in if possible. You only really change if there's an injury. The fact that there is more subs will not give him opportunities either. It will not guarantee him game time. It just gives managers better options," Whelan added.

Joe Gomez has made 16 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. He has featured in just six Premier League games and is currently behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joel Matip at Anfield.

"All I can do is try to apply myself here and hopefully reap the rewards of that. Of course, it is an aspiration [going to the World Cup] but the main thing is applying myself at Liverpool and seeing what comes of it." Joe Gomez:

Liverpool could offer Joe Gomez as part of swap deal with Aston Villa for Ezri Konsa

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are interested in signing Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa this summer. The 24-year-old has developed into one of the most promising young defenders in the Premier League in recent years.

Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million last summer. The Frenchman is seen as a long-term replacement for Joel Matip. Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk is also set to turn 32 this year. The Reds could view Ezri Konsa as a long-term replacement for the former Southampton star.

