“Going to destroy this average team” – Fans back 29-year-old Morocco player to produce ‘masterclass’ against Spain in FIFA World Cup round of 16 game

Morocco fans are expecting a masterclass from Hakim Ziyech in their clash against Spain in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup today (December 6).

The Atlas Lions won Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium with seven points in three games, including four against the European heavyweights.

Walid Regragui's side have emerged as one of the tournament's biggest underdogs and are hoping for another upset against Spain.

The 2010 world champions narrowly escaped a humiliating first-round elimination after collecting only four points. They progressed into the last 16 on goal difference ahead of Germany.

Spain XI: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Asensio, Dani Olmo.



Morocco XI: Bono; Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saïss, Hakimi; Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi; Boufal, En-Nesyri, Ziyech.

Having started their campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica, Luis Enrique's side failed to follow that up in their next two games. They drew against Germany before losing 2-1 to Japan.

Morocco have an opportunity to pull off another major scalp and reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history.

Fans are pinning their hopes on Ziyech, their star man, to take Spain apart. The Chelsea man has scored and assisted one goal each for Morocco so far.

He's known for his creativity, vision, set-piece prowess and eye for goal. He will be the single biggest threat coming from the north African side for the Spaniards.

One fan wrote on Twitter that a 'masterclass' from Ziyech is on the way, while another boldly claimed that he's going to 'destroy' La Roja's 'average team'.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Ziyech is going to destroy this average team

Ziyech masterclass loading…

Spain and Morocco clash in a potentially tense FIFA World Cup encounter

Spain may be the favorites on paper but Morocco have proved their mettle and should not be underestimated.

They held Croatia to a 0-0 draw before defeating Belgium 2-0 in the group stages and will be confident of their chances against La Roja too.

The final score of Morocco vs. Spain will be _-_.

Led by the peerless Ziyech, the Atlas Lions are clinical with their chances and are a tough side to score against. The only goal they have conceded so far was an own goal by Nayef Aguerd against Canada.

Interestingly, the two nations clashed in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup as well and it ended in a 2-2 draw. Iago Aspas scored an injury-time equalizer to send the Reds through to the last 16.

