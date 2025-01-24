"Going to be difficult, but they're doing well" – Ex-Premier League striker makes Premier League and Champions League prediction for Arsenal

Ex-Crystal Palace and Birmingham City striker Clinton Morrison has asserted that Arsenal are in the running to lift both the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Gunners, who finished second in the last two seasons, are currently second in the league table with 44 points from 22 games. They are six points behind leaders Liverpool, who are on 50 points from 21 outings.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's outfit are in third place in the UEFA Champions League table with 16 points from seven games. They have the joint-best defensive record in the continental table, having conceded twice.

Expand Tweet

Trending

During a recent interview with Tribal Football, Morrison was queried to opine on the Gunners' chances of winning a silverware this season. He replied:

"You know what you get with Arsenal. I think they've been steady. They've done well. And that's all Mikel Arteta could ask for. Even with the injuries he's had to his key players like Saka. I think Arsenal will be there or thereabouts and it could be big for [them]."

Backing Arsenal to win their first Champions League trophy, he added:

"I'm not saying the Premier League is gone at the moment, but the Champions League could be the cup competition which they really focus on and try to go as far as they can or even try to win it, which is going to be difficult, but they're doing well in it and they deserve a lot of credit for that."

Owen Hargreaves defends Arsenal attacker

Speaking recently on TNT Sports, ex-Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves lauded Kai Havertz amid claims Arsenal need a better striker this month. He said (h/t Metro):

"Everybody goes on about Kai being a centre-forward. I love him, I know he's not a striker but he gives you so much. He has great awareness, he's so patient. He's got great size, you can play off him as a number 10, he can set people up. I think he gives you so much. I know he's not [Victor] Osimhen or Harry Kane but actually, he shouldn't be your main striker but he is a brilliant option."

Expand Tweet

Havertz, 25, has received a lot of scrutiny over the past couple of weeks due to his below-par performances. However, he has scored two back-to-back goals in his side's past two games across all competitions.

So far this season, the former Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea star has recorded 14 goals and four assists in 30 total appearances for the Gunners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback