"Going to be a disastrous night" "Same sh** from Ancelotti" - Real Madrid fans lose their minds as key player is benched for Barcelona clash 

Real Madrid fans were furious with Carlo Ancelotti after he decided against starting Aurelien Tchouameni against Barcelona in the El Clasico. The arch-rivals clash at the Nou Camp tonight (March 19).

Tchouameni recently recovered from a muscular injury and featured in Los Blancos' 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday (March 15). He came on for six minutes for his 31st appearance of the season.

However, the French midfielder has failed to persuade Ancelotti to hand him a start against Barcelona. The former AS Monaco man has enjoyed a fruitful campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. His presence in the middle of the park has been key for Ancelotti's side and he has three assists to his name.

Tchouameni will start the game on the bench at the Nou Camp. The Italian coach has instead opted to field his compatriot Eduardo Camavinga in midfield alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois is in goal, with Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Nacho Fernandez in defense. Ancelotti has selected Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior in attack alongside Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid's hopes of successfully defending their La Liga crown are likely to rest on tonight's El Clasico clash. They trail Barcelona by nine points with 13 games left to play. One Madrid fan is dreading how Les Merengues perform after Tchouameni not being selected in the starting lineup:

"The same team we lost and couldn't even get a shot kn target...oh its going to be a disastrous night again."

Meanwhile, another fan aimed his frustrations at Ancelotti:

"Same sh** from Ancelotti."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ancelotti snubbing Tchouameni for their encounter with Barca:

Mykel🤍🤍 @Fiery_Mike @theMadridZone I'm sick of all this Fede at rw, Liverpool play more offensive, Barca will use 4 midfield. We need Rodrigo cos they will put all their defenders on vini @theMadridZone I'm sick of all this Fede at rw, Liverpool play more offensive, Barca will use 4 midfield. We need Rodrigo cos they will put all their defenders on vini

Squidstocks @Squidstocks1 @theMadridZone Rodrygo and Tchouameni deserve better smh @theMadridZone Rodrygo and Tchouameni deserve better smh

JimTrik @DimFNAFgamer @theMadridZone the same team we lost and couldn't even get a shot kn target...oh its going to be a disastrous night again @theMadridZone the same team we lost and couldn't even get a shot kn target...oh its going to be a disastrous night again

Barcelona legend David Villa lavishes praise on Real Madrid's Vinicius

David Villa impressed by Vinicius (above).

Former Barcelona striker Villa has lauded Real Madrid attacker Vinicius as the Brazilian continues to impress at the Bernabeu. He has bagged 19 goals and 10 assists in 40 games across competitions.

Vinicius is one of the most exciting forwards in world football, embracing a Selecao style of football and dazzling with mesmerizing performances. Villa similarly likes the direct style he possesses. He said (via GOAL):

“I love the direct style he has. I think football is gradually losing that type of player who plays on the wing, and who looks to take people on. There aren’t as many as there were before and Vinicius is one of them. It’s great to watch him play and always want to take people on and go for the byline or the goal."

Vinicius could be the difference when Villa's former side Barcelona host Real Madrid at the Nou Camp. He has scored two goals in 12 games against the Blaugrana.

Poll : 0 votes