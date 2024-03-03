“Going to be the end of this club”, “Barely mobile” - Fans furious as 2 players start with Lionel Messi for Inter Miami vs Orlando City

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has decided to start Luis Suarez and Julian Gressel alongside Lionel Messi in the MLS match against Orlando City on Saturday, March 2. This decision has upset several fans, who have taken to social media to vent their anger.

The Herons had a good start to their season by beating Real Salt Lake 2-0. Their second game was not so free-flowing as they faced challenges in the final third. However, thanks to an important goal from Lionel Messi in the dying minutes, they managed to salvage a draw.

Last year, around the same time, Inter Miami had begun to struggle. They went on to lose six games in a row after their second match and were near the bottom of the table until Messi joined.

Now, with the Argentine legend in the team, the fans have high hopes about what the Herons can achieve this season. However, the choice to include Luis Suarez and Julian Gressel in the starting lineup against Orlando has not sat well with them.

They took to social media to share their frustration, with one fan warning:

“Suarez is going to be the end of this club. Start campàna and let Suarez be the back up.”

Another added:

"Suarez is barely mobile."

Here is a selection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

Tata Martino discusses managing Lionel Messi's workload at Inter Miami

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino is worried about the high workload on Lionel Messi. The manager voiced his concerns before the Florida derby against Orlando City, telling the press (via WIO News):

"I feel that in these last two matches, he has expended too much energy, and that is also my responsibility to make sure the team operates in a way that we can use him in the best way."

The manager revealed how spent the Argentine legend was after their match against LA Galaxy:

"I’ve been discussing some things with him and what concerns me the most is the day-to-day and how he is recovering game by game. I feel that in these first two matches, we have relied on him too much, which has caused him significant fatigue in both games."

Messi has a packed schedule this year with plenty of games for club and country. This will mean that Inter Miami and Argentina will have to carefully monitor the 36-year-old and keep his fitness in check.

