"Going to end up with a mismatch of players" - Trevor Sinclair names Cristiano Ronaldo among 4 Manchester United superstars who need to be offloaded this summer 

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United hasn't gone as hoped, with the Red Devils set to go trophyless once again this season.

Former West Ham forward Trevor Sinclair has advised whoever becomes the club's next manager to get rid of the Portuguese, alongside Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane.

He told talkSPORT (via The Mirror):

"It doesn't matter what manager comes in to Manchester United next if they don't get their eggs in a row properly and put the people in place that they need to. Director of football, philosophy, recruitment, manager, and in that order.

"[Otherwise] they're just going to end up with a mismatch of players. You look through the side – you've got [Paul] Pogba who's ready to go. Sancho's come in as a winger – can't beat a player, not quick enough."

Sinclair added:

"You've got Varane, for me the jury's still out on him. You've got Ronaldo, can't press, so why are you bringing him into the football club in the first place? I said this last summer. He will score a lot of goals but will Manchester United be successful? I don't think so. Because I don't think that's what they needed."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Manchester United’s problem isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo.. it’s that they don’t have another ten players with his ability, mentality & will-to-win. Manchester United’s problem isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo.. it’s that they don’t have another ten players with his ability, mentality & will-to-win. https://t.co/GOnw0axPv5

Sinclair also raised doubts concerning David De Gea's ball-playing skills. According to the Englishman, the goalkeeper's inefficiency with the ball at his feet will hinder Manchester United from adopting a modern approach to the game.

He said:

"Even De Gea, if you're going to start with the backline, start with De Gea. He's not good enough with his feet. If you want to play through the lines and play the modern football that all the top teams are playing, De Gea is not good enough with his feet."

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United in the summer?

What does the future have in store for Cristiano Ronaldo?

It remains unclear what Cristiano Ronaldo's next plans are. However, it is safe to say that the attacker's chances of staying put at Old Trafford next season are quite low due to a number of reasons.

Firstly, the Red Devils are at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season. They currently occupy seventh place in the Premier League table, three points away from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Secondly, this campaign has proven that the Manchester club don't have a team to adequately support Ronaldo's ambition.

Moreover, the Premier League giants are looking to rebuild and could be open to letting go of some veterans.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh