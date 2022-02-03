“Going to enter the hearts of the fans very quickly” – Mohamed Sissoko highlights why Liverpool supporters ‘are going to love’ Luis Diaz 

Ex-Liverpool player Mohamed Sissoko spoke about Liverpool’s new signing Luis Diaz. Liverpool have signed Luis Diaz from Porto in a deal worth £50 million in the January transfer window.

The winger is a fantastic addition to the current club rooster at Anfield and Sissoko thinks the fans are going to love the new signing. Sissoko showed excitement about the signing of Diaz himself and even compared the 25-year-old to his former teammate Luis Garcia.

Sissoko told AS:

“He is a very good signing. I have seen Luis Diaz play with Porto, and I liked him a lot. He is a very talented player, he is young, and Liverpool needed a player with his conditions. Luis is going to enter the hearts of the fans very quickly. He is a player who has quality and has a goal. If he shows his quality from the start, the fans are going to love him.”

He further added:

“He [Luis Diaz] has the same quality as Luis Garcia, both with a lot of quality on the wing. Luis Diaz has a lot of talent and a lot of quality.With a coach like Klopp, he will adapt very quickly and show all his talent.”

Liverpool fans await debut of January signing Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz in action for FC Porto

Sissoko thinks manager Jurgen Klopp can help improve and polish Luis Diaz into a very important player for the club.

He said:

“Jurgen Klopp is going to make Diaz take another step towards being a great player. Klopp is a perfect coach for him because he trusts his players, and that is going to help him adapt and do things well. If Jurgen Klopp sees that Luis Diaz is fine, he will put him in from the first game. Little by little, he will enter the main team.”

Sadio Mane has been playing on the left attacking flank at Anfield for six years running now. But the signing of Diaz will provide more competition than Mane has faced so far.

The Colombian has 16 goals and six assists in 28 appearances for Porto in all competitions this season. Even though Diaz may find it harder to play in and adapt to the Premier League, it is a very promising signing for the Reds.

Fans are already awaiting the debut of the 25-year-old winger. He may make an appearance for the club as soon as 6th February, 2022, when the Reds take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

