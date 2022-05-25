"Going to be a fantastic game" - Luis Garcia picks UCL favorites ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid clash 

Luis Garcia has backed Liverpool to win the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League title over Real Madrid. However, the former Reds star added that the marathon season could catch up with them.

Jurgen Klopp's side made it to the Champions League final by beating Inter, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout stages. Real Madrid, on the other hand, made epic comebacks against PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City in their knockout games to make it to the final.

Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, Garcia admitted that it was a tough game to call. The Spaniard is worried for his former side as they have played way too much this season. He said:

"It's very difficult to make the call because both of the teams are going to arrive in a great moment. I think Liverpool, even though they lost the Premier League at the weekend, I'm a bit worried about how they arrive at this physically and mentally. It's been a very tough season for them.

"Being involved in every single competition kind of drains you out. You know when your phone has got that last line of battery and you're saying 'just one more call, one more text', that's how I feel about this Liverpool side. You can see they are suffering and struggling fitness-wise at the moment."

When asked to pick the winner, he backed his former side and said:

"Liverpool are favourites on paper, on argument and players, but the history and last few months of Real Madrid, having the chance of resting for so long - I think this Real Madrid are going to arrive fresh with the mentality just ready.

"The only thing missing is that they weren't able to sign Kylian Mbappe because that would have given them the boost to win the game. It's going to be a fantastic game. I'm very excited."

Liverpool eye revenge for 2018 final loss to Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson have stated they are looking to exact revenge for the 2018 Champions League final loss. Henderson even went on to claim that Los Blancos are now facing a different Reds side, who are hungry for success

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava