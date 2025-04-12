“Going to the field to solve the problem of your favourite club” - Arsenal and Manchester United linked Matheus Cunha irks Wolves fans with comment

Arsenal and Manchester United target Matheus Cunha has seemingly annoyed Wolverhampton Wanderers fans with his latest comment on an Instagram post. Despite recently signing a deal with his club till the summer of 2029, Cunha's future remains uncertain.
The Brazilian furthered this speculation after recently deleting an Instagram story, which drew a reaction from fans. Posting an image of himself, Cunha wrote in the caption:
"Time to be happy, I will follow my dreams, not yours... So stay cool."
Reacting in the comments section to this post from an Instagram account called talkingwolves, Cunha wrote:
"Do you know what you want? For people to not like me here, unfortunately I'm going to the field to solve the problem of your favourite club."
"I'm not here looking for alternatives to be someone important. Fans root for their own, they don't create misfortunes all the time."
Cunha has been the standout performer at Wolves for a while now. He's played 29 matches across competitions this campaign, bagging 15 goals and four assists. A move away to either Manchester United or Arsenal may be tempting, given it would be a step up in his career.
At the Emirates, Cunha will stand the chance of challenging for top honors in years to come, given their recent performances. The Gunners are likely to finish second in the Premier League this year and could win the UEFA Champions League.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils have a bit of rebuilding to do, with the team sitting 13th in the English top flight.
Former Arsenal striker asks Gunners to sign Matheus Cunha amid Manchester United interest
Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere believes that the Gunners must try to sign Matheus Cunha in the summer amid competition from Manchester United. He told AceOdds.com (via Metro):
"‘Berta knows Cunha from their time at Atletico Madrid and it could be a deal that goes through."
He’s having a great season in a team that’s struggling to fight relegation. That shows you how good he is and how quickly he’s adapted to the Premier League. He could be a good signing too."
Cunha has a release clause worth £62.5 million in his current agreement at Wolves. He's a versatile footballer who can play as a striker, behind the centre-forward, and in wide positions.
The Gunners are looking for options in the number nine role, with Kai Havertz leading the line at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus, who hasn't convinced is the second choice.