"Going to flop" "Not been convincing at all" - Manchester United star gets ripped apart for his disastrous cameo against Arsenal 

Manchester United fans remain unconvinced by their new signing Casemiro following his poor display against Arsenal on Sunday.

The defensive midfielder was left on the substitutes bench once again for the important clash. He is still awaiting his first start for the Red Devils since his summer move from Real Madrid.

Erik ten Hag's side registered their fourth consecutive Premier League victory with a 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford. New signing Antony opened the scoring for the hosts on his debut with a superb first-time finish.

Bukayo Saka equalized on the hour mark for Arsenal, but Marcus Rashford put Manchester United back ahead just a few minutes later. The England forward doubled his tally to secure a valuable three points and condemned the Gunners to their first defeat of the campaign.

However, to help see out the encounter, Ten Hag brought on Casemiro to replace Rashford in the 80th minute to give United extra defensive stability. He failed to convince supporters of his abilities and looks set to be behind Scott McTominay in the pecking order for some more time.

Following the full-time whistle, Manchester United supporters took to Twitter to criticize the Brazil international, as he gave away the ball and did numerous fouls:

Titi @Yaga_yawww Yeah I get why Casemiro isn’t starting now, he’s not ready for the intensity and pace of this league yet. He’s also heavy footed which suggests he isn’t fit Yeah I get why Casemiro isn’t starting now, he’s not ready for the intensity and pace of this league yet. He’s also heavy footed which suggests he isn’t fit

Ali. @UtdAlii McTominay has been McDominate ever since we announced Casemiro. McTominay has been McDominate ever since we announced Casemiro.

Rullah Targaryen @amdrullah #MUNARS We all now understand why ETH yet to hand Casemiro his first full debut. Nervy touches, lost possession in the dangerous moments. Adaptation @ManUtd We all now understand why ETH yet to hand Casemiro his first full debut. Nervy touches, lost possession in the dangerous moments. Adaptation @ManUtd #MUNARS

Ayushman 🇮🇳 @Pepecrazy This is Ten Hag's United! #MUFC no matter how ugly or direct it seems, you lot either have fucking patience or stick to your FIFA instead of whining here. Now people should know why Casemiro didn't start and Antony did. Man even picks his substitution with precision #GlazersOut This is Ten Hag's United! #MUFC no matter how ugly or direct it seems, you lot either have fucking patience or stick to your FIFA instead of whining here. Now people should know why Casemiro didn't start and Antony did. Man even picks his substitution with precision #GlazersOut

Sola scholes @Agoisola Casemiro has not been convincing. Casemiro has not been convincing.

Baptiste Vernay @BaptisteVernay1 Casemiro va flop à Man U ! Casemiro va flop à Man U !

Erik ten Hag delighted with Manchester United's win over Arsenal

United were impressive once again over a team that had previously earned a 100% win record in the league.

After the game, the Dutch boss told BBC Sport:

"We are happy and satisfied with the win, also the performance against a really good team, they played really well. The spirit from this team, they can deal with setbacks so we did, it is really great and shows your mentality - we have really improved on that.

"We have the right characters and now it is about cooperation, deal with set backs but also improve, we have to stay calm, stay composed and play our game. You can see that Arsenal are more together, more routines - but our team spirit brings us the win."

He added:

"We can still do things better, with pressing, we had a good plan but the incoming from Zinchenko for instance, that gives them overnumbering in midfeld. We can be more composed on the ball, don't give it away away. When we got beat in the press we fought back and recovered, especially in transitions we were good."

While Arsenal remain atop the table, their loss has cut their lead over Manchester City down to just one point. Manchester United remain fifth with a two-point lead over Liverpool.

