“Going to be hard to stop” – Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction as Liverpool prepare to host Norwich City

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson has revealed his prediction for Liverpool's upcoming Premier League game against Norwich City. The 54-year-old feels it should be an easy game for the hosts, and they'll win 3-0.

The Reds are looking to keep pace with runaway leaders Manchester City, whom they trail by nine points, albeit a game in hand. After a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp's troops will be motivated to keep going.

Meanwhile, Norwich City, who are back in the top flight after a year in the Championship, saw their three-game unbeaten run ended by City in a 4-0 thrashing at Carrow Road. They remain in 18th place, with only 17 points from 24 games, four points off safety, and mired in another relegation scramble.

As much as the Canaries would love to cause an upset at Anfield, Lawrenson feels this should be a straightforward game for the Reds. In his prediction for BBC Sport about the game, he wrote:

"As expected, Norwich's good little run was ended by Manchester City last week. Now they head for Anfield, and it is obviously going to be another difficult day for them."

"Liverpool are going to be hard to stop because, even if Diogo Jota misses this game with the ankle injury he sustained against Inter Milan on Wednesday, they have got Roberto Firmino to come into their attack."

With Jota likely to miss out, Liverpool are expected to make a few changes to their lineup. Nevertheless, Lawrenson feels they should have this game in the bag comfortably, saying:

"Apart from Jota, everyone else is fit and Jurgen Klopp's side are ticking along nicely at the moment. Even if he rotates his team, they should win comfortably."

Norwich brace for two Anfield trips against Liverpool

Norwich's bubble was burst spectacularly by City in their last domestic outing, and now they're likely going to be up against it at Liverpool.

They will visit Anfield twice in the next 12 days - first in the league on Saturday and then in the FA Cup on March 2. Dean Smith has his job cut out.

