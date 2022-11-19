“Going to be incredibly useful for this current squad” – Coach backs Arsenal star to shine during FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has been tipped by Chicago Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson to succeed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Turner joined the Gunners at the start of the season and has since made four appearances for Mikel Arteta's team.

The former New England Revolution shot-stopper is expected to play a starring role for the United States during the tournament.

ArsenalWay @ArsenalWay



Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Jesus

Takehiro Tomiyasu

William Saliba

Granit Xhaka

Thomas Partey

Matt Turner

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben White

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aaron Ramsdale



Hendrickson has now told MLSSoccer.com (via HITC):

“Goalkeeping has always been a strong point for the US team when it comes to these tournaments. It’s no different this year. Matt has shown his shot-stopping ability to be very, very good. That’s going to be incredibly useful for this current squad.”

Turner could potentially face his Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsdale as England and the USA are set to square off on November 26.

Ramsdale recently heaped praise on his teammate as a person and a player. However, the Englishman is determined to emerge victorious when the two collide.

He said (via the club's official website):

“The way I describe him, he is Tigger. He wants to say yes to everything. He has the classic American attitude where he says yes, he wants to do things. He wants to try things, he’s always happy, smiling. He’s fighting a losing battle at the minute because there’s probably six or seven English lads in the dressing room."

He continued:

"I think even the foreigners are giving him a little bit as well! But that would be special if both of us are at either end or he’s playing, or I’m playing."

Ramsdale added:

“It will be a great game and I’ll be able to watch him of course as a friend. But for that 90 minutes, we want to win. I want him to have a good game, but at the end of the day, we want the win in that group.”

Arsenal are going to train in Dubai during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are set to set up a training camp in Dubai with the rest of the team's players during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Arteta said that the decision makes sense in all aspects, as he told the media (via the club's official website):

“It’s an easy trip as one of the biggest sponsors we have in Emirates is part of it, plus we’ve been there and know the facilities and it’s a really good environment to work."

Charles Watts @charles_watts Confirmation that the tournament Arsenal will be competing in during the World Cup break will be called the Dubai Super Cup.



They will play Lyon (Dec 8th) and AC Milan (Dec 13th), but not Liverpool. Confirmation that the tournament Arsenal will be competing in during the World Cup break will be called the Dubai Super Cup.They will play Lyon (Dec 8th) and AC Milan (Dec 13th), but not Liverpool. https://t.co/jDBUhHkRe1

He continued:

"The weather is spectacular and then the World Cup is so close, so for any player that is around there, it is so easy to get them back straight away. I think it ticks all the boxes that we need."

