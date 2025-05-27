"Going to the land of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona... imagine that!" - Pundit asks Cristiano Ronaldo to consider move to Argentine giants

Football pundit Jorge D'Alessandro has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to consider a move to Lionel Messi's homeland, Argentina. He believes that the Portuguese superstar will be incredible at Boca Juniors as he can lead their attack well with Kevin Zenon and Miguel Merentiel.

Speaking on El Chiringuito, D'Alessandro urged Boca Juniors chairman Juan Riquelme to push for Ronaldo this summer. He believes that fans in Argentina would be happy with the move and also put him on the same level as Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. He said (via GOAL):

"It gives me goosebumps... Directing Boca's attack? Boca needs him. He's going to the land of Leo Messi, Diego Maradona and Hugo Gatti... imagine that! Let Riquelme try it, please! I see him more at Boca than at a Brazilian team. He identifies more with a need, also because of his personality, because of the way he plays... That vertigo that Boca has, next to Zenón, next to Merentiel... I'm going crazy!

"Boca is truly in an institutional crisis, it is a ship adrift. I think Ronaldo would arrive as a balm for Boca, as well as a chance to improve their footballing level. And for him, it would mean that Argentina would pay homage to him in the place of the greatest, indirectly Messi and directly Maradona.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that his chapter at Al Nassr is over. He posted a cryptic message on social media on Monday, May 26, stating "the chapter is over," but the "story is "still being written."

Cristiano Ronaldo urged to join Chelsea to face Lionel Messi at Club World Cup

Dwight Yorke has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea for the FIFA Club World Cup next month. He believes that the Al Nassr star is perfect for the Blues as they need someone to lead their attack this summer. He told Gambling Industry News (via GOAL):

“He's better than what Chelsea have currently got up front there. I can tell you that they're not the greatest team in that number nine position. So I could see why he's linked to that move. I don't see any reason why you wouldn't take a punt on it but it’s just a no-brainer.”

Teams participating in the Club World Cup next month can sign players during a special window in the coming weeks, leading up to the tournament in the United States. Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami will also feature in the tournament, having won the MLS Supporters' Shield.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More