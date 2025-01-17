"Going to be a little bit that rollercoaster" - Amorim sends warning to Manchester United fans about PL season after win over Saints

Head coach of Manchester United Ruben Amorim has seemingly hinted at the fact that Manchester United may endure a topsy-turvy finish to the Premier League season. His comments came after the Red Devils dramatically came from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday (January 16).

After going behind in the first half, youngster Amad Diallo single-handedly turned the match around in the final minutes of this tie. He netted a spectacular hat-trick in the space of 12 minutes (82', 90', and 90+4') to ensure the home team walked away with all three points.

Telling fans to expect an up-and-down end to the season, Amorim said after this tie (via Daily Mail):

"I think it's going to be hard until the end of the season. It’s going to be a little bit that rollercoaster. It's really hard, but we have to continue and try to win it. Sometimes playing good, sometimes playing bad. We will try to win games."

"This season is going to be like that and we have to improve in all the areas of our game," he added.

The Portuguese tactician has had a difficult start to life at Manchester United. Since taking over in November 2024, he's won just three of 10 Premier League matches. This has resulted in the Red Devils sitting 12th in the English top-flight standings, struggling to compete for a place in Europe.

Up next for Amorim and company is another game at Old Trafford against Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday (January 19).

Ruben Amorim sends message to Amad Diallo after heroics in Manchester United v Southampton

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo has been a standout performer in a struggling Manchester United side of late. However, Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim believes there is still room for improvement after the Ivory Coast international's hat trick against Southampton.

Diallo has made 30 appearances across competitions this season, bagging nine goals and seven assists. Speaking about the 22-year-old, Amorim stated (via the club's website):

"The important thing is to win, and he helped us to win. Then he's doing a very good season. So, that's it. I already spoke about this, we have to be careful with the young kids. Was a really good job today. He has a lot to improve, but this game is in the past."

Diallo came to Manchester United from Atalanta for a reported fee of €21.3 million in 2021. In all, he's played 51 matches across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 12 goals and nine assists.

