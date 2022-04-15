"Going nowhere" - Kevin Campbell explains why Arsenal will not sell 20-year-old star even for £100 million

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that his former club shouldn't sell Bukayo Saka even for £100 million.

The left-footed winger is one of the first names on the Gunners teamsheet in Mikel Arteta's squad. Saka has been impressive for the Gunners since making his debut under former manager Unai Emery at the Emirates.

He is also making a place for himself in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Former Gunner Kevin Campbell feels that the Gunners should not sell their 20-year-old star even if the club is offered a ludicrous amount of money.

Campbell feels that the Gunners are building something special at the Emirates and selling Saka would send a wrong message to the fans and rivals.

Campbell told The Highbury Squad:

“£100 million, I don’t think Arsenal do the business. They don’t do the business because they are trying to build something. The message selling him sends out would not be good at all."

As per the former Gunners hitman, Saka is going nowhere this summer.

He added that the Gunners could sell some other youngster down the line if they don't reach fulfill their potential at the club.

"Two years down the line, if they have exhausted everything and we haven’t hit the position, then maybe, they might say ‘you know what we have to sell one of them’. In this summer, no chance. Saka is going nowhere.”

Arsenal must keep their core of their squad intact and add more quality

Arsenal have some excellent young players in their squad right now. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka can become superstars in the future.

Arteta has spent significant funds to acquire several of these players and is trying to build a new era at the Emirates. However, the process can take some time longer as the Gunners are yet to hit full throttle under the Spaniard. It might come down to fans and critics being patient with Arteta's process.

The Gunners will need to keep spending as they go into next summer's transfer market as Arteta has made it clear that overhauling the squad is one of his key targets at the club.

Having invested in young players, the Gunners will now have to add more strength in depth, without which it might prove tough for them to challenge the top teams when competing for multiple trophies.

Edited by Diptanil Roy