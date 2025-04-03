"Going in the right direction" - Ex-Manchester United star claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shouldn't have been sacked by the Red Devils

Former Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams believes that the club should never have sacked former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Williams has been without a club since he was released by the Red Devils last summer after a spell on loan at Ipswich Town.

Ad

Williams rose through the ranks at the Red Devils before making his professional bow in 2019 under the tutelage of Solskjaer. The 24-year-old made 36 appearances for the club in his debut season and played a total of 51 games for United.

Brandon Williams was a guest on Ben Foster's Fozcast podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the club. He remarked that Solskjaer is the best manager he has ever worked with, adding that the Norwegian tactician should have remained in charge of the club. Williams said (via Daily Mail):

Ad

Trending

"For me, he's been probably the best I've worked under. Even off the pitch, speaking to you, giving you advice, especially because I was young as well – he was like a really good mentor. I don't think he should have ever got sacked, to be honest. I think he was going in the right direction. He knew the club, he knew what it was about, he knew the DNA of the club. That's what's been driven into me since I was a young kid… the United way. I felt like he brought that."

Ad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United in November 2021 and remained out of football for over three years before joining Turkish side Besiktas in January 2025.

Solskjaer has enjoyed a successful start to life as Besiktas boss, with his side winning eight of their first 12 games under the manager. His side are in fourth place and in the hunt for European football next season.

Manchester United eyeing shock swoop for former star: Reports

Manchester United are looking to make a shock move to sign goalkeeper David de Gea in the summer, as per Fichajes.net. The Spanish goalkeeper spent 12 years at Old Trafford before joining Fiorentina last summer, and is back on the radar of his former employers.

Ad

De Gea was released by the Red Devils after the 2022-23 season, as then-manager Erik ten Hag preferred a ball-playing goalkeeper. The club signed Andre Onana afterwards, while De Gea remained without a club for a year.

Onana has failed to impress at Old Trafford, with his deputy Altay Bayindir in a similar situation, as well. As a result, Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for De Gea and the former Spain international could be tempted by a return to the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback