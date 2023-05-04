"Going to sell players for good amounts" - Javier Tebas provides insight into Barcelona's economic plan as they hope to re-sign Lionel Messi

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently provided an insight into Barcelona's pursuit to re-sign Lionel Messi in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

While there have been widespread reports of the Argentine making a return to Barca, the Blaugrana need to free up €200 million in their wage bill to accommodate Messi.

Tebas provided an insight into the matter, explaining how the Catalan club can manage to do that. He said (via AS):

“Barcelona are going to sell players for good amounts. Their plan is going that way. The best players stay in Spain and they say that Leo wants to return to Spain, and it will have to be for less money than at PSG.”

Tebas added:

“They have their strategy to sign more players. I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do, but if they’ve managed to have that revenue, they’ve been able to spend more on players.”

He concluded:

“We discussed the consequences of the documentation received with the club. Until they see their plan is done, they will continue to exceed it. Here we don’t look at whether they bring him in for Messi or Mbappé. We tell them that they have so much money to sign.”

For Barca to sign any player in the summer, they need to free up space in the wage bill. Whether the club can complete operation Lionel Messi remains to be seen.

What's Lionel Messi's record at Barcelona?

Lionel Messi had a legendary spell at Barcelona before leaving the club in 2021. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games for the club and is widely regarded as their greatest-ever player.

Messi won 34 trophies with the Blaugrana, including three UEFA Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles. Messi also won six Ballon d'Ors during his time in La Liga.

The Argentine had to leave in 2021 as the Blaugrana couldn't renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Poll : 0 votes