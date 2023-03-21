"Going to be special" - Pundit left seriously impressed by 'electric' Arsenal star

Sky Sports pundit Kevin Campbell showered praise on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli following the Brazilian's impressive performance in the 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend. The Englishman hailed the attacker's influence and tipped him to become special in the future.

Martinelli was recently dropped by Mikel Arteta after hitting a rough patch but the attacker has bounced back in style and has been influential in the Gunners' recent games. The 21-year-old has now scored six goals in his last seven matches in the Premier League.

After putting in another solid display on Sunday, Kevin Campbell decided to give the Brazilian his flowers while predicting a massive future ahead of him.

“He got dropped, he comes back in, and he has got the bit between his teeth," the Englishman said about the attacker.

“Against Aston Villa, we needed that win, he helped us get that win, and he has not stopped since then. Missed the penalty on Thursday, scores the first goal and was electric on Sunday. Incredible. 21 years old. These guys, what are they going to be in two, three years? These guys are going to be special,” he added.

Gabriel Martinelli's impact for Arsenal this season certainly deserves recognition. The 21-year-old has made 38 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, recording 13 goals and three assists to his name.

As it stands, the Londoners are leading the race for the Premier League title as they sit atop the table with 69 points from 28 games. They've recorded 22 victories in the English top flight so far to go with three draws and as many defeats.

It remains to be seen if they can hold their nerves and go all the way to claim the crown.

What's next for Arsenal?

Gunners head coach - Mikel Arteta.

After earning an emphatic 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, Arsenal will continue their charge for the title when they take on Leeds United in the English top flight on April 1st. Mikel Arteta's men will welcome the Peacocks to the Emirates Stadium for the encounter.

Up next, the Gunners will play their highly anticipated match against Liverpool at Anfield on April 9 before locking horns with West Ham United at home on April 16.

