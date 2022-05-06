"Going to be a straight choice between those two" - Paul Brown claims 26-year-old Premier League midfielder will either end up at Liverpool or Manchester United

Journalist Paul Brown has insisted that in-demand Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips will join either Liverpool or Manchester United this summer. The England international is a wanted man right now with 90min reporting interest from Newcastle United and Aston Villa, with Liverpool reportedly just keeping tabs.

As per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are also eyeing a move for Phillips, having prioritized a defensive midfield signing for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph (via Stretty News) report that Antonio Conte is a big fan of the 26-year-old, throwing Tottenham into the mix as well.

Paul Brown has suggested that Phillips will be an upgrade on Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. However, he insists that the Englishman looks destined to join either Liverpool or Manchester United. He told Give Me Sport:

“Kalvin Phillips would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Hojbjerg, I think. I just think Phillips is set for either Liverpool or Manchester United.

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿| Kalvin Phillips could be available for £30m if Leeds United are relegated.

[@MattHughesDM] #MUFC





“I think he’s going to go to one of those two clubs; it seems like they’ve done the groundwork there and that if he leaves Leeds, it’s going to be a straight choice between those two.”

Kalvin Phillips has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League since Leeds United were promoted to the English top-flight.

The 26-year-old has everything in his locker. He is excellent on the ball, works hard for the team and is capable of beating the press too.

Phillips was incredible for England in the Euros and despite his struggle with injuries this season, the midfielder's stock seems to be higher than ever.

He has played just 19 games this season for Leeds and they have evidently missed his services for a large part of the season.

Manchester United or Liverpool - which will be the better destination for Phillips?

In terms of recent form, the Red Devils are nowhere close to Jurgen Klopp's side right now. The Reds are one of the best teams in Europe, chasing an unprecedented quadruple while their rivals are struggling to even finish in the Premier League top four.

However, it is hard to find any room for the 26-year-old in the Liverpool midfield unless Jurgen Klopp offloads some of his options.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool are all interested in signing Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Leeds would prefer to sell him abroad.

(Source: El Nacional)



Leeds would prefer to sell him abroad.





Manchester United, on the other hand, are in dire need of reinforcements in the middle of the park. Phillips will be an undisputed starter week in week out at Old Trafford.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava