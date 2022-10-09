"Going to tear Trent apart", "Let the cooking of Liverpool commence" - Arsenal fans predict "unstoppable" attacker to win them the game against Liverpool

Arsenal supporters have expressed their confidence ahead of their upcoming clash with Liverpool, with many feeling Gabriel Martinelli could exploit Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Gunners will return to the top of the Premier League table with a victory over Jurgen Klopp's side, having won seven of their eight top-flight encounters so far.

They have a poor recent record against the Reds, losing in both of their games last season. But Liverpool are up against a different prospect at the Emirates Stadium and will head into the clash as underdogs.

Mikel Arteta has made just one change from their north London derby victory over Tottenham last weekend, with Takehiro Tomiyasu replacing Oleksandr Zinchenko. But it is the Reds' right-side defense that Arsenal supporters are calling for their team to attack in this vital clash.

Alexander-Arnold has endured a difficult start to the campaign, with numerous defensive errors and poor positioning costing his team several goals. He is about to face a Gunners attack containing Martinelli, who has been on fire to start the campaign.

The Brazilian has netted three times in eight Premier League appearances and has looked incredibly lively throughout the campaign. Ahead of the clash at the Emirates, supporters took to Twitter to express their excitement at seeing the clash on Arsenal's left flank:

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta describes Liverpool as "one of the toughest opponents in this league"

Despite the two teams' contrasting starts to the season, Gunners boss Arteta recognizes that the Merseyside club still offer a serious threat against his team.

The Spanish boss admitted he was excited by the encounter, as he told a press conference (as per Arsenal's official website):

"Again, it's another really exciting game to play against one of the toughest opponents in this league. It's going to be a really demanding match and it's gonna require us to be at our best again."

Arteta further added:

"Every game is the same. Obviously, it's a big match. It's a fixture that everybody's looking for, against an opponent that has shown in the last five or six years the level that they have. And we have to show those opponents again that we have reached the level and we are ready to compete against them."

On Liverpool's dip in form this season, Arteta proclaimed:

"I'm not here to judge what Liverpool are. I'm here to talk about what we do. I think what they've done in the last five years doesn't need any presentation – it's clear. They've been up there in every single competition for the last five years, so credit to them."

