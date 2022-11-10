“Going into a tournament, I couldn’t think of another worst-case scenario" - Rio Ferdinand highlights England 'weakest link' ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has highlighted the most vulnerable aspect of his former national side ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Manchester United legend believes the Three Lions' current defense is their 'weakest link'.

England are suffering key injuries in defense at the moment, with Chelsea defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker in doubt.

However, Ferdinand insists that England's weakest area is their defense regardless of injuries or lack of form. The Englishman also cited Harry Maguire's poor form recently for Manchester United as a major issue.

Ferdinand said (via The Mirror):

“I’ve always thought if you’re going to win a tournament, you’ve got to have a good defence. Italy had experience, solid defenders to win the Euros. You can go down the years and you can see that. That’s where we’re probably at our weakest now. Even if there weren’t injuries or lack of form, I feel like that was our weakest area anyway."

He added:

"Kyle Walker, our quickest defender, has been out. Maguire, form and injuries. When you’re looking at it, you’re thinking ‘What are we going to do?’ Harry hasn’t let England down ever. He’s been phenomenal for England. But his form has gone out the window for Man Utd. He’s not in the team, he’s got an injury as well."

Ferdinand continued:

“Going into a tournament, I couldn’t think of another worst-case scenario. I would be concerned about that. But to be fair to him, Harry hasn’t let Gareth down. So as a manager you’re going to go with what you know, with what you’re comfortable with. But he trusts him. It could be blind trust, I don’t know. But he does trust him."

Rio Ferdinand shares further thoughts on England's defense ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ferdinand won 81 caps for his national team during his professional career and had the likes of Sol Campbell and John Terry on his side. However, the current squad to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to the Englishman, does not have the caliber of defenders they once did.

“The problem he’s [Southgate] got is it’s not like he’s not sitting there where he has four or five other candidates like in my generation where you’d be able to go, ‘He’s out of form’ or ‘he’s not playing’ or ‘he’s injured.’ I had Sol Campbell, Jamie Carragher, Jonathan Woodgate, Ledley King, the list goes on. All of those players start today."

He added:

"There’s no one in there now that you go: ’They jump out as the No1 candidates to go and play.’ So it’s very difficult. I think that could in the end be our Achilles heel. Is Trevoh Chalobah going to be ready? He’s playing really well. But last month it was Fikayo Tomori. Before that it was Marc Guehi. It’s a real worry.”

England's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener is set to take place against Iran on 21 November.

