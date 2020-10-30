Gokulam Kerala FC complete signing of Ghanaian striker Dennis Antwi Agyare

I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC have completed the acquisition of Ghanaian forward Dennis Antwi Agyare for the upcoming campaign. The 27-year-old is a proven goal-scorer and has plied his trade for the top clubs across three continents.

The Ghanaian is Gokulam Kerala FC's second signing ahead of the upcoming I-League season after the side signed Ajin Tom last week.

Born in Ghana's capital, Accra, Antwi was part of the reputed Accra Academy in 2009. He later went on to represent Ghanaian Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club till 2011.

Antwi made his first foreign move at the age of 18, signing for the Malaysian Super League side, Kelantan FC. Antwi had a trophy-laden first year at Kelantan, as the club completed a domestic treble by winning the Malaysian Super League and the Malaysian FA Cup and Malaysia Cup.

In his debut season in Malaysia, he scored four goals in 10 appearances. The club also made their maiden appearance in the AFC Cup in 2012 during his tenure and progressed as group toppers before losing in the quarter-final.

Antwi was loaned out to fellow Malaysian Premier League club, Perlis FA. In 2013, he returned to Ghana to play for International Allies FC after terminating his contract at Kelantan. His performances at Greater Arcca earned him a move to Swedish second division outfit FC Rosengård 1917.

A year later he moved to Norway, penning a 1.5-year contract with FK Jerv. In his first season, he played 11 times and scored four goals in the Norwegian second division. He also scored a goal and played in all four playoff matches for promotion to the top flight. After netting 10 goals in over 30 games for Jerv, Antwi signed for Norwegian top-flight side IK Start ahead of the 2016 season.

He extended his stay at Norway with a move to Asane on loan and returned back to Swedish second division club Trelleborgs FF in 2019.

On completing his move to Gokulam Kerala FC, Dennis Antwi Agyare said:

“I am delighted to join Gokulam Kerala FC. The club has a vision and is highly ambitious. I am attracted to their philosophy and when I spoke with their new coach, I felt Gokulam Kerala FC is the most suitable club for me."