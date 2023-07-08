England's U-21 team was crowned champions of the U-21 Euro competition. Fans on Twitter reacted as the junior English team defeated Spain 1-0 in the final of the competition.
The Three Lions boasted a few well-known names in their ranks. The likes of Levi Colwill, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Emile-Smith Rowe, Harvey Elliott, and Noni Madueke were among the players familiar to the fans.
Jones, in fact, scored the winner. The Liverpool player netted in injury time of the first half. His goal proved to be the eventual winner. Palmer's free kick deflected off Jones to find the back of the net.
While Spain also had the likes of Alex Baena, Arnau Tenas, Gabri Veiga, and more in their ranks, La Roja failed to find the equalizer despite having more shots on target.
They had a last-ditch penalty as well. However, James Trafford pulled off a heroic double save to help his country get the win. The Three Lions won the U-21 Euros without conceding a single goal.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as England defeated Spain in the final of the U-21 Euro:
Mauricio Pochettino spoke about England's U-21 Euro stars Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill
Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke were two important parts of the England team that won the U-21 Euro. Colwill spent the previous season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion. Madueke, meanwhile, joined from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023.
Pochettino said he was familiar with Madueke as he was a part of Tottenham's academy. He also had a chat with Colwill.
Speaking about the pair, the newly-minted Chelsea boss said (via Metro):
"Yes, we spoke yesterday [Thursday] with Levi and Noni. One I know – Noni – from Tottenham, he was in the Under-18s. And of course Levi I know but I introduced myself with him. I wish all the best for tomorrow [in U-21 Euro final]. It’s true that for me it’s difficult because it’s Spain vs England, but I wish them all the best."
The Argentine added:
"I think we are waiting for them to be with the team. I think the day that we will fly to America, they will join us."
Soon after helping England achieve glory in the final, the pair are expected to join Chelsea's pre-season tour. Both players can be expected to be key members of the Chelsea team under Pochettino.