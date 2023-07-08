England's U-21 team was crowned champions of the U-21 Euro competition. Fans on Twitter reacted as the junior English team defeated Spain 1-0 in the final of the competition.

The Three Lions boasted a few well-known names in their ranks. The likes of Levi Colwill, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Emile-Smith Rowe, Harvey Elliott, and Noni Madueke were among the players familiar to the fans.

Jones, in fact, scored the winner. The Liverpool player netted in injury time of the first half. His goal proved to be the eventual winner. Palmer's free kick deflected off Jones to find the back of the net.

While Spain also had the likes of Alex Baena, Arnau Tenas, Gabri Veiga, and more in their ranks, La Roja failed to find the equalizer despite having more shots on target.

They had a last-ditch penalty as well. However, James Trafford pulled off a heroic double save to help his country get the win. The Three Lions won the U-21 Euros without conceding a single goal.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as England defeated Spain in the final of the U-21 Euro:

90min @90min_Football minutes to go...



Can England hold on for a historic under-21 Euro's win? minutes to go...Can England hold on for a historic under-21 Euro's win? 🔟 minutes to go... Can England hold on for a historic under-21 Euro's win? 😳 https://t.co/lIWmA1O1bV

At The Bridge Pod ⭐️⭐️ @AtTheBridgePod Levi Colwill has been outstanding against Spain in the U21 Euro Final, honestly this lad is baller and could easily be a future England captain. Levi Colwill has been outstanding against Spain in the U21 Euro Final, honestly this lad is baller and could easily be a future England captain. https://t.co/nOatjpTuTJ

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Man City's Cole Palmer with a deflected free kick at the end of the half



It all got a bit feisty towards the end too, Ashley Cole (in the dugout, not playing!) sent off by the ref



#BBCFootball England LEAD in the Euro U21 final!!Man City's Cole Palmer with a deflected free kick at the end of the halfIt all got a bit feisty towards the end too, Ashley Cole (in the dugout, not playing!) sent off by the ref England LEAD in the Euro U21 final!! Man City's Cole Palmer with a deflected free kick at the end of the half 🚀It all got a bit feisty towards the end too, Ashley Cole (in the dugout, not playing!) sent off by the ref 🎆#BBCFootball https://t.co/sTPGbaXTGm

Gianni Butticè @GianniButtice



James Trafford double save - first the penalty and then the rebound to win England the U21 Euro's. James Trafford double save - first the penalty and then the rebound to win England the U21 Euro's. 👏

callum @Callum___Moran 🏻 ENGLAND U21 EURO WINNERS. Go on ladsssss ENGLAND U21 EURO WINNERS. Go on ladsssss👏🏻

Luka @LukeyYoung James Trafford double save to win the euro final for England!! James Trafford double save to win the euro final for England!!

Manchester Clarets 🏆 @MCRClarets



#twitterclarets James Trafford penalty double save to win England U21s Euro 2023 v Spain... James Trafford penalty double save to win England U21s Euro 2023 v Spain...#twitterclarets https://t.co/tE54TP5hLa

joe 🧬 @joegodwin_ if i see thogden post “my brother won england the u21 euro’s” i’m throwing myself on the M4 if i see thogden post “my brother won england the u21 euro’s” i’m throwing myself on the M4

NG Racing @TheNorthernGam1 Absolutely unreal England Under 21’s. Imagine that happening in an actual Euro finals, the country would erupt Absolutely unreal England Under 21’s. Imagine that happening in an actual Euro finals, the country would erupt

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



#ColePalmer #CurtisJones #U21EURO Cole Palmer's free kick is deflected off of Curtis Jones to give England the lead in the Euro U-21 final! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Cole Palmer's free kick is deflected off of Curtis Jones to give England the lead in the Euro U-21 final! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆#ColePalmer #CurtisJones #U21EURO https://t.co/MTcmZzXcJX

John Merro @johnmerro1 Levi Colwill will be the starting CB for England at next summers Euro 2024. Not Harry Maguire. Levi Colwill will be the starting CB for England at next summers Euro 2024. Not Harry Maguire.

Felix @FelixJohnston_ ‍ LEVI COLWILL & ENGLAND WIN U21 EUROS & DIDN’T CONCEDE A GOAL LEVI COLWILL & ENGLAND WIN U21 EUROS & DIDN’T CONCEDE A GOAL 😮‍💨 https://t.co/IiCZVDvtxE

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



🏟️ Apps: 6

🧤 Clean Sheets: 6

Assists: 1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1 MASSIVE PENALTY SAVE IN THE FINAL! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 James Trafford U21’s EURO stats:🏟️ Apps: 6🧤 Clean Sheets: 6Assists: 1🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1 MASSIVE PENALTY SAVE IN THE FINAL! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 James Trafford U21’s EURO stats:🏟️ Apps: 6🧤 Clean Sheets: 6🎯 Assists: 1🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1 MASSIVE PENALTY SAVE IN THE FINAL! https://t.co/qSoYKIQqaV

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | England are EURO u21 champions! 1-0 win vs Spain — goal from Curtis Jones & crucial goalkeeping by James Trafford at the end. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | England are EURO u21 champions! 1-0 win vs Spain — goal from Curtis Jones & crucial goalkeeping by James Trafford at the end. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | England are EURO u21 champions! 1-0 win vs Spain — goal from Curtis Jones & crucial goalkeeping by James Trafford at the end. https://t.co/VSF0Kzu4fb

Squawka @Squawka



He has just saved a penalty in the final in the 90+6 minute... 🥶 Squawka Live @Squawka_Live JAMES TRAFFORD SAVES! JAMES TRAFFORD SAVES! James Trafford has not conceded a goal at the U21 Euros.He has just saved a penalty in the final in the 90+6 minute... 🥶 twitter.com/Squawka_Live/s… James Trafford has not conceded a goal at the U21 Euros.He has just saved a penalty in the final in the 90+6 minute... 🥶 twitter.com/Squawka_Live/s…

HLTCO @HLTCO Not conceded a goal all tournament, has a penalty to save with the last kick of the final and produces a ridiculous double save to win England U21s their first trophy since 1984.



The balls on James Trafford. Magnificent. Not conceded a goal all tournament, has a penalty to save with the last kick of the final and produces a ridiculous double save to win England U21s their first trophy since 1984. The balls on James Trafford. Magnificent. https://t.co/LAI6Jomko8

Mauricio Pochettino spoke about England's U-21 Euro stars Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke were two important parts of the England team that won the U-21 Euro. Colwill spent the previous season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion. Madueke, meanwhile, joined from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023.

Pochettino said he was familiar with Madueke as he was a part of Tottenham's academy. He also had a chat with Colwill.

Speaking about the pair, the newly-minted Chelsea boss said (via Metro):

"Yes, we spoke yesterday [Thursday] with Levi and Noni. One I know – Noni – from Tottenham, he was in the Under-18s. And of course Levi I know but I introduced myself with him. I wish all the best for tomorrow [in U-21 Euro final]. It’s true that for me it’s difficult because it’s Spain vs England, but I wish them all the best."

The Argentine added:

"I think we are waiting for them to be with the team. I think the day that we will fly to America, they will join us."

Soon after helping England achieve glory in the final, the pair are expected to join Chelsea's pre-season tour. Both players can be expected to be key members of the Chelsea team under Pochettino.

