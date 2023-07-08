Football
  • home icon
  • Football
  • "Gold Trafford", "Absolutely unreal" - Twitter explodes as James Trafford makes double save from last-minute penalty to help England win U-21 Euro

"Gold Trafford", "Absolutely unreal" - Twitter explodes as James Trafford makes double save from last-minute penalty to help England win U-21 Euro

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jul 08, 2023 18:42 GMT
England were crowned champions of the u-21 Euro
England were crowned champions of the U-21 Euro

England's U-21 team was crowned champions of the U-21 Euro competition. Fans on Twitter reacted as the junior English team defeated Spain 1-0 in the final of the competition.

The Three Lions boasted a few well-known names in their ranks. The likes of Levi Colwill, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Emile-Smith Rowe, Harvey Elliott, and Noni Madueke were among the players familiar to the fans.

Jones, in fact, scored the winner. The Liverpool player netted in injury time of the first half. His goal proved to be the eventual winner. Palmer's free kick deflected off Jones to find the back of the net.

While Spain also had the likes of Alex Baena, Arnau Tenas, Gabri Veiga, and more in their ranks, La Roja failed to find the equalizer despite having more shots on target.

They had a last-ditch penalty as well. However, James Trafford pulled off a heroic double save to help his country get the win. The Three Lions won the U-21 Euros without conceding a single goal.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as England defeated Spain in the final of the U-21 Euro:

Wonderful. Congratulations 👏🏻👏🏻 twitter.com/england/status…
GOLD TRAFFORD
JAMES TRAFFORD SAVES! OMG! twitter.com/England/status…
42-year-old Ashley Cole gets sent off in the Euro U21 Final 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔴#England #YoungLions #U21EURO https://t.co/2tSuG1cJmb
🔟 minutes to go... Can England hold on for a historic under-21 Euro's win? 😳 https://t.co/lIWmA1O1bV
Levi Colwill has been outstanding against Spain in the U21 Euro Final, honestly this lad is baller and could easily be a future England captain. https://t.co/nOatjpTuTJ
England LEAD in the Euro U21 final!! Man City's Cole Palmer with a deflected free kick at the end of the half 🚀It all got a bit feisty towards the end too, Ashley Cole (in the dugout, not playing!) sent off by the ref 🎆#BBCFootball https://t.co/sTPGbaXTGm
James Trafford double save - first the penalty and then the rebound to win England the U21 Euro's. 👏
ENGLAND U21 EURO WINNERS. Go on ladsssss👏🏻
James Trafford double save to win the euro final for England!!
James Trafford penalty double save to win England U21s Euro 2023 v Spain...#twitterclarets https://t.co/tE54TP5hLa
if i see thogden post “my brother won england the u21 euro’s” i’m throwing myself on the M4
Absolutely unreal England Under 21’s. Imagine that happening in an actual Euro finals, the country would erupt
Cole Palmer's free kick is deflected off of Curtis Jones to give England the lead in the Euro U-21 final! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆#ColePalmer #CurtisJones #U21EURO https://t.co/MTcmZzXcJX
Levi Colwill will be the starting CB for England at next summers Euro 2024. Not Harry Maguire.
LEVI COLWILL & ENGLAND WIN U21 EUROS & DIDN’T CONCEDE A GOAL 😮‍💨 https://t.co/IiCZVDvtxE
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 James Trafford U21’s EURO stats:🏟️ Apps: 6🧤 Clean Sheets: 6🎯 Assists: 1🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1 MASSIVE PENALTY SAVE IN THE FINAL! https://t.co/qSoYKIQqaV
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | England are EURO u21 champions! 1-0 win vs Spain — goal from Curtis Jones & crucial goalkeeping by James Trafford at the end. https://t.co/VSF0Kzu4fb
James Trafford has not conceded a goal at the U21 Euros.He has just saved a penalty in the final in the 90+6 minute... 🥶 twitter.com/Squawka_Live/s…
Not conceded a goal all tournament, has a penalty to save with the last kick of the final and produces a ridiculous double save to win England U21s their first trophy since 1984. The balls on James Trafford. Magnificent. https://t.co/LAI6Jomko8
JAMES TRAFFORD TAKE A BOW 😮😮😮England have done it! 🏆They are the #U21Euro champions 👏👏👏#BBCFootball https://t.co/XU593HlBgm

Mauricio Pochettino spoke about England's U-21 Euro stars Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke were two important parts of the England team that won the U-21 Euro. Colwill spent the previous season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion. Madueke, meanwhile, joined from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023.

Pochettino said he was familiar with Madueke as he was a part of Tottenham's academy. He also had a chat with Colwill.

Speaking about the pair, the newly-minted Chelsea boss said (via Metro):

"Yes, we spoke yesterday [Thursday] with Levi and Noni. One I know – Noni – from Tottenham, he was in the Under-18s. And of course Levi I know but I introduced myself with him. I wish all the best for tomorrow [in U-21 Euro final]. It’s true that for me it’s difficult because it’s Spain vs England, but I wish them all the best."

The Argentine added:

"I think we are waiting for them to be with the team. I think the day that we will fly to America, they will join us."

Soon after helping England achieve glory in the final, the pair are expected to join Chelsea's pre-season tour. Both players can be expected to be key members of the Chelsea team under Pochettino.

Quick Links

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...