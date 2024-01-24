"Golden Boy award sealed", "Turned into prime Messi" - Fans react as Barcelona star Lamine Yamal scores sensational goal against Athletic Club

Fans on social media have praised teenage forward Lamine Yamal for his fantastic goal in Barcelona's ongoing match against Athletic Club.

The Blaugrana are currently engaged in a Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash against Athletic at San Mames. With the game level, Yamal gave his side their first lead of the game in the 32nd minute. He drifted away from two defenders before spearing a left-footed effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the area on the right.

A video of the same can be viewed below (via @Fabrizio Romano on X):

The goal led fans on X to praise Yamal. One of them stated that the 16-year-old had locked up the 2024 Golden Boy award, writing:

"Golden Boy award Sealed ✅"

Another compared him to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, who scored multiple memorable goals against Athletic Club during his time with the club. One of those notably came in the 2014-15 Copa del Rey final, when he dribbled past four players to get into the box, having started at the halfway line, before scoring.

"Yamal turned to prime messi and scored a beautiful goal," the fan wrote.

The strike against Athletic marked Yamal's third goal of the season in his 21st outing to go along with five assists. His previous goals came against Osasuna in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals and Granada in La Liga.

Lamine Yamal's goal gives Barcelona half-time lead but Athletic equalize right after half-time

Barcelona endured a terrible start to their Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash at San Mames.

Gorka Guruzeta scored in the very first minute after a scrap in the box, with the visitors simply unable to clear their lines. To make matters worse, left-back Alejandro Balde had to be substituted in the 23rd minute due to an injury, with youngster Hector Fort replacing him.

Xavi Hernandez's side then got back level in fortuitous fashion just three minutes after Balde's substitution. Robert Lewandowski pressed an Athletic Club defender after an attack broke down, and the latter's rushed clearance deflected off the Pole and ended in the back of the net.

Within six minutes of drawing level, Lamine Yamal's strike handed Barcelona a slender 2-1 lead at the break. However, the Blaugrana conceded in the 49th minute itself, with Oihan Sancet clawing Athletic back level. The score remained 2-2 at the time of writing (54').