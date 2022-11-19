Golf-mad Gareth Bale finds innovative solution after Wales coach denied permission to play the sport during 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Wales national team are in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup and Gareth Bale might not be able to get to a golf course, but he has set up a simulation.

The head coach Rob Page made it clear that there would be no golfing in Qatar, but he was likely talking about physical golf (via GolfMagic):

"We looked at it, but there are other functions we might have to do, so we will probably not get the chance to do it. Yeah (I've told Bale). There's no golf. We're out there to do a job."

However, the former Real Madrid man has found a way around it, having reportedly taken a golf simulator. This will certainly keep Bale from spending long periods out on the golf course, against his manager's wishes, while enjoying the game he so clearly loves.

The forward will also hope his efforts at the FIFA World Cup are not affected by his golf simulator. The other teammates will have a swimming pool, table tennis, and a pool table to work with, according to Cardiff striker Mark Harris.

Harris told Express (via GolfMagic):

"We've just been in the swimming pool, playing table tennis, pool, and golf. Team spirit is great anyway but games like that help you. Gareth's very good at the golf. I think most of us have had a swing and we had a go after training as we had some spare time.

"It is great fun and competitive. It is a bit of a laugh but you want to win. It's just been nearest to pin at the minute but I'm sure some lads will play an actual course soon. You can pick a nine-hole or an 18-hole course."

Wales prepare for tough FIFA World Cup group

The Wales national team will hope they can secure an impressive run against the teams in their group - USA, Iran, and England. With the USMNT and the Three Lions widely expected to top Group B, head coach Rob Page will hope that Gareth Bale is on hand to keep them on top of their game.

Notably, Wales has qualified for just two FIFA World Cup tournaments in its history. The last time they did so was in 1958, when they reached the quarter-finals before getting knocked out by Brazil. They will hope they can achieve similar success in the 2022 edition of the global competition.

The Welsh team kick-off their campaign on 22 November, against the USA. Their next two matches in the FIFA World Cup will be against Iran and England, on 25 and 30 November respectively.

