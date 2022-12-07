Goncalo Ramos reveals chat with Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of record-breaking hattrick in Portugal's 6-1 win against Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos has revealed the chat he had with Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a record-breaking hat-trick during Portugal's 6-1 win against Switzerland.

Ramos was brought in as a replacement for Ronaldo, who started the game on the bench. The Benfica forward scored a hat-trick in his first international start.

Speaking after the game, Ramos revealed the chat he had with Ronaldo before the game. The hat-trick hero said (via AS):

"It was all very fast. Being a starter in the next game? Those are issues that are not for me. I have to work to the maximum and then we will see what happens. Cristiano spoke to me as he speaks to everyone. He is the captain and he always tries to help. He did very well for me."

Joao Felix also supported Cristiano Ronaldo as he said after the game:

“Whether Cristiano is there or not, the important thing is the collective. The team also plays well when Cristiano is there. It was a great match for the whole team.

"We started well from the first minute. We play face to face. We played a complete game and when that's the case it's more difficult for someone to beat us.”

Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Pepe added a few more words of praise, saying:

“He knows perfectly well that the most important thing is 'us'. What happened today was the coach's choice and must be respected. In today's football, quality is not enough. You have to work hard and prepare well for this match, which is going to be a great battle.”

Portugal coach Fernando Santos reacted to his team's performance without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup

Portugal put on a show without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup. Fernando Santos evaluated his team's performance in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 win, saying:

“It wasn't perfect, but it was a very successful night. We had attitude and concentration at every moment of the game. It was a great match, but now the most important thing is to get down to earth."

Speaking about Ronaldo's absence, Santos said:

“I already explained it, I won't explain it again. They are different players. Due to game characteristics, they are different players. Dalot also came in, Cancelo came out, it has to do with what I thought about the dynamics of the game."

The Seleccao have qualified for the quarter-finals where they will face Morocco.

