"Gone over the edge" – Jamie Redknapp believes Liverpool star needs to be replaced

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has stated that Fabinho is way past his best, urging the Reds to sign a long-term replacement.

Fabinho, 29, has come under fire for his poor outings in the ongoing 2022-23 term. He has often been criticized for his sub-par positioning and questionable passing this season, featuring in 33 games so far.

A right-footed defensive midfielder, Fabinho has been a crucial starter for the Reds since arriving from AS Monaco for around £44 million in 2018. However, his dip in form has raised questions about his future.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Fabinho on his season with Liverpool. 🗣️ “I’ve had better seasons with Liverpool.”Fabinho on his season with Liverpool. 🗣️ “I’ve had better seasons with Liverpool.” Fabinho on his season with Liverpool. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/mVfHghvWMh

Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp shared his thoughts on Fabinho's second-half cameo in Liverpool's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace. He said:

"He is 29 still, but he looks like he has gone over the edge. Maybe they need to find a young defensive midfield player."

Fabinho, who has a deal until June 2026 at Anfield, has been tipped to seal an exit in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Mirror.

So far, Fabinho has lifted seven trophies with the Merseyside outfit.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, on the other hand, are keeping tabs on the likes of Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice, and Khephren Thuram. The club have also been heavily linked with Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Liverpool are leading the race for Jude Bellingham, having put in the legwork on the family side and building strong connections with the player, with the midfielder pitched as being the main man for years to come. [ @JacobsBen for @TEAMtalk 🥈| Liverpool are leading the race for Jude Bellingham, having put in the legwork on the family side and building strong connections with the player, with the midfielder pitched as being the main man for years to come. [@JacobsBen for @TEAMtalk] https://t.co/aIk4EHm2yc

Jurgen Klopp opines on Liverpool's squad, drops hint on future investment in players

Speaking to Sky Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his opinion on his struggling squad in the ongoing campaign. He said:

"I like the squad, but we can't judge it without looking at the circumstances. If the last season hadn't been as long, if the last seasons wouldn't have been that successful, there would have been more changes, that's normal. But because we were very successful, especially last year, with a very short summer after, it's not a summer for a big overhaul because you cannot just bring players in."

Klopp shed light on his team's problems and confirmed that the Reds would dip into the summer transfer market for additions. He added:

"Our main issue has been injuries. And when you don't get momentum in a season, you have to fight against something and with players coming back from injury. Right now, we have Virgil van Dijk coming back and people start talking about his quality, which is really funny. A lot of the players have similar problems. We knew we needed changes and this summer, we have to do something clearly."

Poll : 0 votes