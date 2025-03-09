"Gone from the richest football club in the world to not being able to feed their own staff" - Gary Neville rips into Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has lamented the club's fate following the recent news coming out of the side. The English giants are undergoing brutal cost-cutting measures that have seen hundreds of staff laid off and staff lunches discontinued.

In a recent interview, the former Red Devils defender turned pundit slammed the club for how poorly it has been managed in recent years. He said via the Daily Mail:

"I think that when you see that Manchester United have gone from the richest football club in the world to not being able to feed their own staff—that is a massive demise. And what’s hitting now on the pitch is hitting off the pitch as well. The debt, the poor recruitment, the lack of ability to find a performance. They’re now 15th in the league, which I never thought I’d see—Manchester United 15th in the league in March."

Neville concluded, saying:

"So there’s not a lot to look upon other than the fact that the manager does retain an element of optimism, and you hope that he can be supported and get it right for next season. But this season’s a bit of a write-off. There's not a lot to look upon other than the fact that the manager does retain an element of optimism. You hope that he can be supported and get it right for next season, but this season is a bit of a write-off."

Gary Neville came through Manchester United's famed Carrington youth ranks to bag 50 assists and seven goals in 600 games. He retired in 2011 after spending his whole playing career with the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim doubts he will be given time to build at Manchester United like Mikel Arteta was at Arsenal

Manchester United head Coach Ruben Amorim revealed that he doubts he will be given the time Mikel Arteta was allowed at Arsenal at the Red Devils. The Spanish tactician replaced Unai Emery at the Emirates stadium in December 2019 and has been given the time to make the Gunners consistent title contenders.

In a discussion with reporters, the former Sporting manager admitted he had a different role and likely less patient bosses, saying via FotMob:

"I will not have the time Arteta had. I feel that. It's a different club. I think it's a different club. I think in that aspect, the way Arteta dealt with that is an inspiration for everybody, but I will not have the time like Arteta had."

Manchester United have not been great under Ruben Amorim since he arrived in November last year. In his 25 games in charge, he has averaged just 1.48 points per game. The Portuguese tactician's deal with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

